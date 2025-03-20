SAD GIRL SONGS To Make NYC Debut At The Wild Project

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sad Girl Songs: A Comedy Show written and performed by Gwendolyn Coburn and directed by Kayleigh Kane is making its NYC debut in April before heading to Edinburgh Fringe.

The production will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at wild project (195 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Fri April 4 at 8:10pm, Mon April 7 at 6:30pm, Sat April 12 at 3:40pm, Mon April 14 at 8:10pm & Fri April 18 at 6:30pm. Tickets ($25 or sliding scale pay-what-you-want) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

A dark comedy about when #YesAnd becomes #MeToo. This hilarious and harrowing musical weaves together satirical songs with titles like "Daddy Issues Boyfriend" and "Thank You For Not Murdering Me" with real-life Bumble profiles, the language of rape culture, post-traumatic stress disorder, and the misleading story of Medusa. Sad Girl Songs has toured across North America winning multiple awards, including Best Musical at Winnipeg Fringe and an honor for artistic risk at Vancouver Fringe. "We wanted it to be brutally funny and equally brutally honest. It's a comedy show, and it's a show about comedy" says writer and performer Gwen Coburn.

Gwen Coburn is a comedian, writer, and grown-up horse-girl based in Boston. Her writing has been featured in McSweeney's (Ten Facts About International Men's Day, As I Slowly Walk Myself Into The Ocean), Reductress, Gold Comedy's digital sketch team Bloomsday, and Modern Love. As a comic, she's featured at the Lysistrata Festival and won Brava Theatre's award for Funniest Mami in 2021. Gwen's comedy has been called "genuinely upsetting, in a good way," which she genuinely loves. Learn more at gwencoburn.com

Kayleigh Kane is an intimacy coordinator, director, and actor working based in Boston, Massachusetts. She is a founding member of The Nova Comedy Collective, and the director of the comedy variety show, The Nova Show. Recent intimacy coordination credits include "Sorry, Baby" (2025 Sundance Film Festival, US Dramatic Competition), and the world premiere of "The Odyssey" by Kate Hamill at the American Repertory Theater. As an actor, she played the role of Huldey in Entropy Theatre's production of "The Moors", included in Boston Stage Notes' "Best of Boston 2019". Learn more at kayleighkane.com.

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID New York is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's deas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc

