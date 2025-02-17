Robert Lyons' CLASS DISMISSED World Premiere Cast and Creatives Announced

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



La MaMa will present the world premiere of Soho Think Tank and One-Eighth Theater's CLASS DISMISSED, written by Robert Lyons and directed by Daniel Irizarry, with original compositions by Rhys Tivey. CLASS DISMISSED runs Off-Broadway April 18 - May 4, 2025 in a limited engagement at La MaMa's Ellen Stewart Theatre, located at 66 East 4th Street in New York City. Previews begin April 18 for an April 21 opening.

Your favorite professor slides into dementia; while his two grad-students hallucinate a post-capitalist manifesto; and his nemesis - the Other-Lit-Professor - performs love poems inspired by her affair in a prestigious artist colony.

Anticipate your (consensual) participation as we peel yuca, improvise dances, make butter, and invite the audience onstage to eat (bread), drink (Puerto Rican rum), write on the set (with chalk), and swap books (that they brought to the show). With live music, sing-alongs, and a different guest artist at each performance. This is the grad school you wish you went to!

Robert Lyons says, "This is the third collaboration between Daniel and I. So far the shows have been performed in New York, Cuba, South Korea, Poland, and soon in Romania. We plan on many more to come!"

The cast includes Pepper Binkley, Yaraní del Valle Piñero, Daniel Irizarry and Rhys Tivey.

The Production Team includes Deb O (Set & Costume Design), Robin A. Ediger-Seto (Light Design), Florian Staab (Sound Design) and Emily Hart (Production Stage Manager).

Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 7pm and Sundays at 2pm. Special opening night show on Monday, April 21 at 7pm. Tickets are $35 and $25 for students and seniors (includes fees). For more info and to purchase tickets visit https://www.lamama.org/class-dismissed.

There will be a livestreamed performance on Saturday, April 26 at 9am to Turkey and South Korea in a collaboration with CultureHub (NYC), Seoul Institute of The Arts (SK) and Bilkent University (TR). This educational cultural exchange will connect NYC students with their international peers - as viewers and participants during the performance, followed by a post-show conversation between the students, teachers, and artists.

Following the run of CLASS DISMISSED, Irizarry/Lyons past hit show, My Onliness, will be performed in Romania at the 2025 Sibiu International Theatre Festival on June 20 and 21 at the Gong Theatre. My Onliness is a cabaret/fable about a Mad King’s desperate attempt to impress a mysterious petitioner. Is this a glimpse of our dystopian future? Or just the structure of human consciousness? Directed by Daniel Irizarry, with text and lyrics from Witkacy by Robert Lyons.

Comments