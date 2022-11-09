Robert Leverett's MEAT To Run At The Tank in December

Kerrigan Quenemoen will present MEAT, a new comedy about rabid groundhogs, multilevel marketing schemes, robot theology, and the slipperiness of change. Written by Robert Leverett and directed by Liza Couser, MEAT will run at The Tank (312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018) from December 9-17, 2022. Tickets are on sale now at www.thetanknyc.org.

At a luxury health facility in the woods of New Hampshire, patients offer themselves up as host to the Lone Star Tick, a tiny parasite whose bite induces a meat allergy. Over a period of two weeks, they'll undergo unconventional therapies led by a chilly doctor and her robot therapists, while a team of scientists closely monitor the development of any... abnormalities. No refunds! In a world of ruts, routines, and empty reinventions, MEAT is about the ways, big and small, we try to trick ourselves into being better.

The cast of MEAT will include playwright, Robert Leverett (We Do The Same Thing Every Week, [cowboy face]), as "Charles," Sagan Chen ("High Maintenance #305", Happy Life) as "Chel," Susana Montoya Quinchia (Randy's Dandy Coaster Castle, More Than All the World) as "Kara," Max Samuels (hedda, Angry Young Man) as "Klaus," Zahra Ruffin (Mad Cool) as "Wilma," Priyanka Krishnan (Happy Life, "Younger") as "Dr. Zeduri," Tora Alexander ("Rise," Twelfth Night) as "LINDA," and E.B. Hinnant (Billy Gets a Bloody Nose, Into the Woods) as "Groundhog". Emily Ballou (Spamalot, Havel: The Passion of Thought) will also join the cast as understudy. The team will be led by Stage Manager, Kelsey Vivian (Bloom Bloom Pow, Oratorio for Living Things), and Assistant Stage Manager, Kate Budney (One Night, King Lear).

The creative team for MEAT features scenic design by lucas a degirolamo (Measure for Measure), costume design by Emmy Weissman (MESS. LIVE!!!), lighting design by Jonah Schnell (Such Sweet Thunder), sound design by Sam West (The Naked Librarian), intimacy direction by Veronica Sofia Burt (West Side Story, Legally Blonde), and music compositions by Freeman Leverett (Primetime Theater Festival).

Six performances of MEAT will take place between December 9th and 17th in the 56-seat theater at The Tank, located on 36th Street between 8th and 9th Ave. The performance schedule is as follows: December 9, 10, 16, and 17 at 9:30 PM; December 10 and 17 at 3 PM. Tickets, starting at $20, are on sale now via www.thetanknyc.org or by calling (212) 563-6269.

All attendees will be required to display proof of full Covid vaccination before being admitted to the space, either by showing a vaccination record (vaccination card) at least two weeks out from the final dose of an approved vaccine, or by using New York's free Excelsior Pass service. Patrons will also be required to wear masks while indoors at all times.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

(Director, she/her) is a director and producer of new plays and musicals based in NYC. Select recent credits: WE DO THE SAME THING EVERY WEEK (Directo, VoxLab), PRIMETIME THEATER FESTIVAL (Founder & Producer), POLYLOGUES (Producer, HERE Arts), WITH WORDS THAT DON'T EXIST (Director & Composer, VoxLab). Liza has collaborated and presented work with Ars Nova, Northern Stage, The Tank, New London Barn Playhouse, 59E59, Theater for the New City, BRIC Arts, and Dartmouth College. She is an alum of the Roundabout Directors Group, SDCF Observership, Ars Nova Artistic Fellowship, and 24 Hour Plays Nationals. lizacouser.com

Robert Leverett

(Playwright) is an actor, writer, and producer based in New York. His play WE DO THE SAME THING EVERY WEEK was recently workshopped at Dartmouth College's VoxLab Summer Theater Festival. Robert co-founded and produced PRIMETIME THEATER FESTIVAL (Virtual). Past acting credits include "TONI AND THE PIG" (Undiscovered Countries) "[COWBOY FACE]" (Dixon Place), "&CRISYDE" (Experimental Bitch Presents), "TWELFTH NIGHT" (No Name Collective), and The 24 Hour Play Nationals.

Kerrigan Quenemoen

(Producer, she/her) is an actor, producer, and multi-hyphenate from Houston, TX. She currently works at Williamstown Theatre Festival as their Grants Writer and previously as their Producing Assistant. She just completed a 2 year fellowship at Northern Stage as their BOLD Artistic Fellow. NYC producing credits include Don't Do This To Us! at The Tank. www.kerriganq.com