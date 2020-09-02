Rising Sun Performance Company's F'KD UP FAIRYTALES Begins Tomorrow

Tune in for the live stream at 7PM!

Rising Sun Performance Company will present their first foray into the virtual online performance landscape producing Michael Hagin's new comic romp "F'kd up Fairytales, to be directed by Chelsey Smith.

Akia stated "After having to cancel our entire 2020 season, we spent our spring and summer doing internal play development and readings, as well as providing training and resources to our ensemble as we navigate the current limitations of being physically separated. We are eager to get back to engaging with our audiences and community and this piece provides some much needed levity and interaction"

Their ensemble members are currently spread across the country- from their Stage Manager in Los Angeles to cast members in Vermont, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York, this fundraiser performance has brought us all together. Framed as An Interactive Theatrical Drinking Experience. This event will help raise funds for Rising Sun Performance Company's general operating costs and 25% of the event proceeds will go the the cast & crew working on this project.

"F'kd Up Fairytales" by Michael Hagins and Directed by Chelsey Smith will be presented as virtual online performance on Thursday, September 3rd at 7PM.

Tickets are pay what you can to ensure that financial barrier is not an issue for audiences. Event will be closed captioned.

In "F'kd Up Fairytales" Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm come to the modern age to tell four of their stories, each with a modern twist. We see Hansel and Gretel told as a manga tale, The White Snake as a slapstick comedy, Rumpelstiltskin told as a film noir, and Little Red Riding Hood as a horror tale. Will these stories still hold up?

As a special twist, their actors and audience will be invited to cheer, chat, challenge and drink throughout the event and will have the opportunity to interact with the story and characters via chat and show signals.

Featuring the talents of the Rising Sun Performance Company ensemble: Becky Saunders*, Eric Parness, Julia Geromin, Lluvia Almanza, Maggie Kissinger, Michael Pichardo, Rick Benson, Jennifer Iris Rivera, Samuel Neagley & Samantha Simone*

Post Show Virtual Dance Party with DJ Maya Jasmin

This project is being presented through Theatre Authority, Inc and the cooperation of Actors Equity Association, American Guild of Musical Artists, American Guild of Variety Artists and SAG-AFTRA permitting their artists to appear on this program.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite, Facebook and via Rising Sun's Website

For additional information: http://risingsunnyc.com/fkd-up-fairytales.html

