Review: A SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP at 59E59 Theaters-An Outstanding Two-Hander

“In just a few hours, you and I will be in-laws.” by Pete in A Special Relationship

The Brits Off Broadway Festival continues at 59E59 Theaters with an excellent play, A Special Relationship. It is brought to the Upper East Side venue by Twilight Theatre Co. in association with Take Note Theatre and Smokescreen Productions. The show is adroitly written by Tim Marriott and Jeff Stolzer and finely directed by Margarett Perry. See it while you can through June 29th. It’s an original, relatable story that we are sure audiences will enjoy.

Wedding bells are ringing across the pond. The father of the bride, Monty is a former military man in Britain. The groom’s dad, Pete is from New Jersey and owns a plumbing business. As they work to assemble an outdoor gazebo in the garden for the big day, their conversation is challenging. Monty is a very proper gentleman who quotes classic literature and Shakespeare. Pete is a friendly, bluntly honest bro-type who loves Bruce Springsteen. Can they be more different? While the rest of the wedding party is at the rehearsal, the two men learn what it may take to become a family.

Bryan Dykstra as Pete and Tim Marriott as Monty are ideal in their roles. The show has lots of humor along with well-placed drama. The men's conversation proves that the very same English words can have different meanings across cultures. Dykstra and Marriott master the dialogue that develops interesting background for their characters. Some of our favorite moments are when Monty confesses that he bought the gazebo on an open box sale; Pete telling of his issues as a young man and how he met his wife; Monty taking calls from the caterer; Pete assembling the gazebo with ease; and Monty talking about his father’s antique automobile.

The Creative Team has done a top job of bringing A Special Relationship to Theater C at 59E59 Theaters. They include production design by MuMbles; lighting design by Jen Leno; and sound design by Simon Reilly. The Assistant Director is Thea Adams and the Production Stage Manager is Ant Priola.

The run time of A Special Relationship is a very entertaining 70 minutes with no intermission. 59E59 Theaters is located at 59 East 59th Street (between Park and Madison Avenues). For tickets to A Special Relationship and the theater’s other productions, please visit Home | www.59e59.org and call 212.753.5959.

Photo Credit: Hunter Canning.

