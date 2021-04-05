Remember the Women Institute Presents Presents WOMEN, THEATRE, AND THE HOLOCAUST

Remember the Women Institute Presents Women, Theater, and the Holocaust April 8, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT for Yom HaShoah

A special Women, Theater, and the Holocaust Yom HaShoah Zoom event by Remember the Women Institute will present premiere performances at 4:00 PM EDT on Thursday, April 8, Yom HaShoah.

The program features three original dramatic presentations about women and the Holocaust:

"Here Lived (Hier wohnte)" is a one-woman play by Cynthia L. Cooper about a New Jersey woman searching for her family roots in Germany when she finds unexpected results from the Stolperstein project and people doing remembrance work. The play reading features Ginger Grace; directorial consultation, Lisa Pelikan.

"Etty" excerpts are performed by Susan Stein, who has adapted Dutch Holocaust victim Etty Hillesum's words from her diary and performed versions of this one-woman play internationally. Etty's words, insights, and beliefs reach out from the Holocaust and allow us to see the power of hope and individual thought in the most extreme circumstances.

"Renia & Arianka" is a one-act play based on Renia's Diary: A Holocaust Journal by Renia Spiegel with her sister, Elizabeth Bellak (Arianka Spiegel). The presentation is adapted and directed by Dr. Meghan Brodie, Associate Professor of Theater at Ursinus College, and performed as a concert reading by Ursinus Theater majors Emily Bradigan, Zara Tabackin, and Ali Wolf.

Dr. Rochelle G. Saidel, Founder and Executive Director, will discuss Remember the Women Institute's Women, Theater, and the Holocaust Resource Handbook.

Registration for this free webinar is limited. Please register at this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nx2tINbBQvWjXE4ItoI7Mw.

More information available at Remember the Women Institute.