Rebel Playhouse Presents The World Premiere Of THE STRAY, A Folk Musical For Young Audiences

Rebel Playhouse is thrilled to present the world premiere of THE STRAY, written and composed by Arif Silverman, directed by Emma Hasselbach, and co-presented by The Theater at the 14th Street Y. The musical teaches audiences about the power of understanding with a cast of animal characters. The show runs for a limited engagement September 28 - October 6, Saturdays at 11am and 1pm and Sundays at 1pm, at The Theater at the 14th Street Y (344 E. 14th St). Tickets are $30 for adults, $20 for children, or $70 for a family 4-pack and can be purchased online at www.14streety.org/thestray or at the door.

The Stray follows the story of three young wolves who are kicked out of their pack for being vegetarians. To build a new community, the wolves must form an unlikely friendship...with the humans! Using live music and humor, The Stray teaches audiences how growing pains can lead to positive change. Recommended for ages 5 and up.

The cast features Aja Downing* (Cherchez La Femme, LaMama); Sara LaFlamme* (The Pound: A Musical for the Dogs, Sound Bites at Signature Theatre); Joey Nasta (The Ugly Kids, The Wild Project); Imani Jade Powers (Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Hulu); Taylor Marie Rasmussen* (Charlotte's Web, TheaterWorksUSA); Arif Silverman* (Twelfth Night, The Drilling Company); Tyler Tanner (NYC Debut); and Kui-Fang Tseng (War & Lovers, Theater Row). *Actors appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association in an Equity approved Showcase.

The show features live music performed by Justin Chiao, Emily Johnson-Erday, and Arif Silverman.

The production team includes Jessica Stahmer (Assistant Director), Saima Huq (Stage Manager), Natalie Avery (Lighting Design), Addison Thompson (Puppetry Design), John Beltre (Costume/Prop Design), and Nadim Silverman (Graphic Design).

Rebel Playhouse is an emerging non-profit, educational theater company in NYC.

Founded in the fall of 2016, Rebel Playhouse is a theater for young audiences committed to empowering, educating, and entertaining audiences. Rebel Playhouse produces work for children and families based on stories that break traditions and challenge normative thinking, and offers classes designed to foster creative development. In May 2017, Rebel Playhouse presented their inaugural production Old Turtle and the Broken Truth in NYC to critical acclaim with an encore run in Troy, NY. Their world premiere of Edna the Stomper was the best seller at the 2017 Chicago Fringe Festival Kids Fringe and received an extended NYC run at The Tank. The Stray is their third collaboration with The 14th Street Y.

"Making a great piece of children's theater - one that keeps the kids' attention but also gets a message across - is like hitting a double bank shot in pool. And that's what the creative team at Rebel Playhouse has done." - New York Theatre Review

The Theater at the 14th Street Y focuses on social awareness and change through big picture narrative. Inspired by works that welcome artists of all backgrounds, we place artists at the heart of our community and seek to create an inclusive and open cultural experience for all. Art is incubated here.

The 14th Street Y is a vibrant community center grounded in the belief that contemporary Jewish sensibilities can be a source of inspiration, connection and learning for the individuals and families we serve throughout downtown Manhattan. The 14Y focuses on health and fitness, educational and enrichment programs, and innovative arts and cultural programming. The 14th Street Y is committed to the development of the whole person and bettering people's lives and strengthening individual and family connections by building an inclusive, vibrant, and sustainable community.

The 14th Street Y serves more than 26,000 people annually and is proud to be a part of Educational Alliance, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a 129-year history of serving New Yorkers downtown.





