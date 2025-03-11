RUSK Makes NYC Debut at the 2025 Fringe Festival

Performances run April 5-9.
Rusk, written and performed by Nik Narain, will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at the Chain Studio Theatre (312 W 36th St.) with performances on Sat April 5 at 3:55pm, Sun April 6 at 5:35pm, Mon April 7 at 6:15pm, Tue April 8 at 9:25pm & Wed April 9 at 6:15pm.
Nik Narain’s debut special “Rusk” is a synthesis of science facts, embarrassing stories, and dad jokes following the life of a 20-year-old queer and trans South Asian American “physicist” and highlighting the power of tea biscuits as coming-of-age metaphors.
Nik Narain (he/they) is a comedian, writer, and science communicator based in Durham, NC. Nik has performed his witty, energetic, and insightful comedy around the country and has worked as a writer for numerous professional and creative outlets. Nik is a senior at Duke University studying Physics and Visual Media Studies with a background in neuroscience research. He is committed to telling engaging and accessible science stories for the stage and screen firmly grounded in LGBTQ+ and AAPI experiences.
New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID New York is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene’s ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc
