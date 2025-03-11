RUSK Makes NYC Debut at the 2025 Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rusk, written and performed by Nik Narain, will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at the Chain Studio Theatre (312 W 36th St.) with performances on Sat April 5 at 3:55pm, Sun April 6 at 5:35pm, Mon April 7 at 6:15pm, Tue April 8 at 9:25pm & Wed April 9 at 6:15pm.

Nik Narain’s debut special “Rusk” is a synthesis of science facts, embarrassing stories, and dad jokes following the life of a 20-year-old queer and trans South Asian American “physicist” and highlighting the power of tea biscuits as coming-of-age metaphors.

Nik Narain (he/they) is a comedian, writer, and science communicator based in Durham, NC. Nik has performed his witty, energetic, and insightful comedy around the country and has worked as a writer for numerous professional and creative outlets. Nik is a senior at Duke University studying Physics and Visual Media Studies with a background in neuroscience research. He is committed to telling engaging and accessible science stories for the stage and screen firmly grounded in LGBTQ+ and AAPI experiences.



New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID New York is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene’s ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc

Comments