ROWENA by Ashlyn Frank to Premiere at the New York Theatre Festival This Month

Performances will be held on May 30th at 6:15 PM, June 2nd at 4:00 PM, and June 3rd at 9:00 PM.

ROWENA, a new play by Ashlyn Frank will be premiering with the New York Theatre Festival at the Teatro Latea. Performances will be held on May 30th at 6:15 PM, June 2nd at 4:00 PM, and June 3rd at 9:00 PM. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased at this link Click Here.

Based off of Edgar Allan Poe's brilliantly bizarre "Ligeia", the story follows Rowena, a young scientist, who moves in with her newlywed husband to a desolate Abby in the English countryside only to find the house not as abandoned as previously thought. While Rowena settles into her new life, she comes to understand that there are forces and even people who she cannot control as easily as her experiments. Battling the spirit of her husband's widow as well as her own pride, will Rowena find the success she craves in her work and her relationships, or will the ghosts of the past plague her endeavors?

The cast features, Ashira Fischer-Wachspress, Will Poost, and Sarah Friedman. The creative team is composed of Writer and Director Ashlyn Frank, Choreographer and Intimacy Director Natalia Lee, Assistant Director Nicole Borbone, Video and Graphic designer Justin Dormitzer, and Stage Manager Izzy Pillone.

When asked about what inspired Ashlyn to adapt Poe's "Ligeia", she replies "I think that what excites me most about the original story are the ideas of time, memory, and perception. I don't think that anyone experiences time in a linear fashion and there is something about Poe's works that allow us to investigate the parts of our past we wished were different and invites us to re-evaluate how our previous experiences continue to haunt our present."




