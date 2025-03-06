ROSENCRANTZ & GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD to be Presented at The Lee Strasberg Institute

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute will present Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead, Tom Stoppard's acclaimed tragicomedy that offers a fresh spin on Shakespeare's classic Hamlet. Directed by Sam Barkley and Julia Flores Di Lorenzo, the production runs March 20 - 22 in LSTFI's historic Irma Sandrey Theatre.

In Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead, two minor characters from Hamlet are thrust into the spotlight, navigating a world where logic unravels and their destiny seems predestined. With razor-sharp wit and existential musings, Stoppard's masterpiece delivers humor, heartbreak, and thought-provoking commentary on the nature of performance itself.

The production features an ensemble of undergraduate drama students studying at LSTFI through NYU Tisch School of the Arts' BFA program. The cast includes Tara Brown, Ava Bub, Haley Engen, Ella Freeman, Sophia Granello, Mak Gross, Jessica Lavoie, Aidan Martel, Mikah Mazza, Genevieve McKenzie, Rebekah Raphling, Mikaila Son, Moss Terrell, and Sydni Leah Williams.

Comments