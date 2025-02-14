ROMEO & JULIET to be Presented at Wagner College Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wagner College Theatre's Stage One will present ROMEO & JULIET. A pair of star-crossed lovers take the stage in a surreal yet familiar retelling of the Bard's classic tale at Wagner College's Stage One venue. Shakespeare's masterpiece, ROMEO & JULIET has captivated audiences for over 400 hundred years, proving the timeless appeal of love, tragedy, and fate.

Director and Wagner College Professor, Mickey Tennenbaum gives a fresh take on the classic story of two rivaling families for modern-day audiences. Adapted by playwright Emily Burns, accompanied by a score by Philip Glass and the music of David Bowie, Tennenbuam's production runs 90 minutes without sacrificing any of the dramatic and romantic elements of Shakespeare's timeless love story.

Excited to share his rendition of the beloved tale, Tennenbaum remarked, "We hope that you enjoy this take on the timeless tragedy of the 'star-crossed' lovers, whose story has inspired millions over the years".

Performances will take place on February 20, 21, 22 at 7:30PM and February 22, 23 at 2:00PM. All performances will be in Wagner College Theatre's Stage One.

Theatre patrons are welcome to park in the Tiers Lot Visitor Parking and the Stadium Parking Lot. To find the Wagner College Main Entrance with a GPS, use 631 Howard Ave, Staten Island, NY.

One Campus Rd

Staten Island, NY 10301

THE COMPANY

Director Prof. Mickey Tennenbaum, Fight Choreographer Vincent Lane, Intimacy Choreographer Becca Canziani, Choreographer Emma Casertano, Lighting Designer Micah Hale, Scenic Designer Aiyana Torres, Sound Designer Jack Woods, Costume Designer Selina Amargo, Hair & Makeup Designer Erika Warrix, Stage Manager Harley Cooper, Prop Master Sierra Friday, Production Technical Director Jareb Goldston, Technical Director Brian T. Sharron, Production Manager Vicki Neal. The cast includes: Ralph Bologna, Shea East, Lilly Daisey, Giovani Cadet, Joey Savage, Jenna Haefli, Vivian Maucher, Bella Jarecki, Adarsh Chauhan, Shawn Corbett, Donata O'Neill, Ava Giglia, Sophia Smith, and Amanda Summa.

