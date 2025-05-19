RICHARD II Begins In June At Boomerang Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Boomerang Theatre Company continues its acclaimed “Super Season” with a bold new staging of Shakespeare's Richard II, directed by Aimee Todoroff. Performances begin June 21st and run Saturdays and Sundays through July 20th, 2025, at 2:00 PM in Central Park (enter at 69th Street and Central Park West). Admission is free to the public. The official press opening is June 29th.

When the divine right of kings proves fallible, is loyalty truly a virtue? Shakespeare's poetic, rarely performed masterpiece comes vividly to life in this timely new production featuring a female actor in the title role. Richard II is the story of an anointed and flawed ruler caught in a spiral of weakness, self-deception, and revolt. As the kingdom trembles and factions rise, those closest to Richard must decide whether to stand by their monarch or risk a century of bloodshed.

The production stars Tasha Milkman in the title role of Richard II, with an ensemble cast featuring Sophia Aranda*, Emily Ann Banks, Jordan Allen Bell, Isabella Chang*, Nicholas-Tyler Corbin*, Will DeVary*, Allison Fletcher, Chris Harcum*, Dave Quiñones, Coleman Shu-Tung, Tarantino Smith*, Shannon Stowe*, and Mark Eugene Vaughn*. *Appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

The creative team includes Penelope Deen (Assistant Director), Rachel McPherson (Production Stage Manager), Abigail Kastenberg (Assistant Stage Manager), Em Walter (Production Manager), and Amy Lau Croyle (Associate Producer). The production features costume design by Stefanie Genda props design by Deb Gaouette, fight direction and intimacy by Dave Quiñones and original artwork by Stefano Imbert. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

This production marks Aimee Todoroff's latest directing project following her tenure as Managing Director of the League of Independent Theater, the theatre service organization she led successfully throughout the pandemic.

"We are thrilled to bring Aimee Todoroff's production of Richard II to the lawn in Central Park this summer,” states Boomerang Artistic Director Tim Errickson. “This complicated and nuanced play contains some of Shakespeare's most sparkling poetry, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it and feel it. It's a play that's rarely staged, so people get to come at it with fresh eyes, and that's always exciting."

Richard II is Boomerang Theatre Company's 23rd free Shakespeare production in Central Park and the fourth production in their landmark nine-play “Super Season” (2023–2027). The season includes six new plays and three reimagined Shakespeare works, providing stability and vision for artists, staff, and supporters. Running time: Approximately 2 hours.

For more information: www.boomerangtheatre.org

