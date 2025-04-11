RENT to be Presented at Wagner College Theatre This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jonathan Larson's groundbreaking rock musical takes audiences into the heart of New York City's Lower East Side, where a group of struggling artists navigate love, loss, and "how to pay last month's rent." Inspired by Puccini's LA BOHÈME, its unforgettable score-including iconic songs like "Seasons of Love" and "La Vie Bohème"-RENT remains as powerful and relevant today as when it first captivated audiences in 1996.

This production will also be the WCT directorial debut of the department's newest faculty member, Lou Jacob. Mr. Jacob is an esteemed director with an accomplished international career. He is a recipient of The Princess Grace Statue Award and a member of the Tony Awards Nominating Committee. His off-broadway productions include: Sam Shepard's THE GOD OF HELL, starring Tim Roth, Randy Quaid and J. Smith-Cameron; THE GLASS CAGE by JB Priestley; COYOTE ON A FENCE; Dickens HARD TIMES. Other highlights include: THE BACKYARDIGANS LIVE! in Amsterdam and across Europe; his own play, NIGHT TRAIN TO THE STARS, in Tokyo; and THE RADIANT ABYSS at The Kennedy Center

"We are incredibly lucky to have Lou join our ranks this year," says Theatre General Manager, Michelle Siemens. "His body of work speaks for itself, and he is bringing that extensive experience, passion, and personal history to this production."

WAGNER CONNECTIONS

Wagner College Theatre is proud to administer the Stanley Drama Award, which annually recognizes original, unpublished plays that have not yet been professionally produced. Established in 1957, the Stanley Drama Award was named for Mrs. Alma Timolat Stanley and the Stanley-Timolat Foundation, which supports aspiring playwrights. In 1993, Jonathan Larson was named the Stanley Drama Award winner for RENT. WCT is proud to be a part of the legacy and development of this powerful work. We also thank Alma Timolat Stanley and the Foundation for their legacy of support and for generously contributing to the presentation of this production.

PERFORMANCES

April 24, 25, 26 & May 1, 2, 3 at 8:00PM and on April 26 & May 3, 4 at 2:00PM. All performances will be in Wagner College Theatre's Main Hall Theatre.

One Campus Rd

Staten Island, NY 10301

Theatre patrons are welcome to park in the Tiers Lot Visitor Parking and the Stadium Parking Lot. To find the Wagner College Main Entrance with a GPS, use 631 Howard Ave, Staten Island, NY.

THE COMPANY

Director Lou Jacob, Music Director Joshua Sottile, Choreographer Elle Ouimet, Scenic Designer Vicki Neal, Co-Lighting Designers Vicki Neal and Sam Terrell, Costume Designer Ryan Ginter, Sound Designer Grace Oberhofer, Hair and Makeup Designer Alfreda "Fre" Howard, Stage Manager Micah Hale, Dramaturgs Victoria Poutre and Carina Perez, Production Manager Vicki Neal, Technical Director Brian T. Sharron. The cast includes: Daniel Manuel Torres, Gavin Conner, Liv Gonzalez, Abraham Lopes, Giovani Cadet, Dayshalin Tapia, Sophia Erneta, Jocelyn Oberle, Mikaila Miller, Amanda Marko, Sydney Cox, James Bilbruck, Giulia Brady, Ralph Bologna, Layla Valenzuela, Maggie Cantwell, and Richie Malinowski.

