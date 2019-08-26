RAVE THEATER FESTIVAL Announces Festival Awards

The inaugural Rave Theater Festival wrapped up over the weekend, and festival awards were given to select shows and performers. Winners were chosen for outstanding production, outstanding musical, outstanding play, outstanding performances, outstanding direction, outstanding design, outstanding original score, outstanding book of a musical, outstanding choreography, outstanding ensemble, and outstanding marketing. Fancy Maids by Harold Hodge Jr. led the awardees with three. Four more shows were recognized with two awards each, including Back, Oceanborn, The Perfect Fit, and The Tycoons!.

The full list of winners includes:

Rave Theater Festival was held this summer from August 9-25, 2019 at Clemente Solo Velez Cultural Center (107 Suffolk Street) on the Lower East Side. The festival is helmed by Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Ken Davenport, who serves as artistic director. For its inaugural year, Rave Theater Festival selected a diverse roster of 20 plays, musicals, family-friendly shows, and cross-disciplinary projects. To learn more about Rave Theater Festival visit RaveTheaterFestival.com.





