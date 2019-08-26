RAVE THEATER FESTIVAL Announces Festival Awards
The inaugural Rave Theater Festival wrapped up over the weekend, and festival awards were given to select shows and performers. Winners were chosen for outstanding production, outstanding musical, outstanding play, outstanding performances, outstanding direction, outstanding design, outstanding original score, outstanding book of a musical, outstanding choreography, outstanding ensemble, and outstanding marketing. Fancy Maids by Harold Hodge Jr. led the awardees with three. Four more shows were recognized with two awards each, including Back, Oceanborn, The Perfect Fit, and The Tycoons!.
The full list of winners includes:
- Outstanding Production - Noirtown by Michael Bontatibus
- Outstanding Musical - Just Laugh, Book/Lyrics by Lauren Gundrum, Book/Music/Lyrics by Brandon Lambert
- Outstanding Play - Fancy Maids by Harold Hodge Jr.
- Outstanding Performances
- PJ Adzima, The Tycoons!
- Madeline Grey DeFreece, Fancy Maids
- Kayland Jordan, Fancy Maids
- Julia Knitel, The Tycoons!
- Terra Mackintosh, Back
- Amy Penston, Big Shot
- Arturo Luis Soria, Ni Mi Madre
- Donna Vivino, Waiting For Johnny Depp
- Outstanding Ensemble - The Perfect Fit
- Outstanding Original Score - Mhairi Cameron, Oceanborn
- Outstanding Book of a Musical - Joshua Turchin, The Perfect Fit
- Outstanding Direction - Max Friedman, The Tycoons!
- Outstanding Choreography - Sally Dashwood, Girls On Tap
- Outstanding Design - Back
- Sound Design: Andrew Fox
- Scenic Design: Tim McMath
- Lighting Design: Greg Solomon
- Outstanding Marketing - Oceanborn
Rave Theater Festival was held this summer from August 9-25, 2019 at Clemente Solo Velez Cultural Center (107 Suffolk Street) on the Lower East Side. The festival is helmed by Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Ken Davenport, who serves as artistic director. For its inaugural year, Rave Theater Festival selected a diverse roster of 20 plays, musicals, family-friendly shows, and cross-disciplinary projects. To learn more about Rave Theater Festival visit RaveTheaterFestival.com.