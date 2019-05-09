Quick Silver Theater Co Hosts Fourth Annual Playwrights Of Color Summit

QSTC's Playwrights of Color Summit (POCS) is a week-long residency that allows previously unproduced playwrights an opportunity to work exclusively on their plays with all resources, stipends, travel and room & board provided by QSTC. The week's work will culminate in staged readings of four finalists' plays. Founder Tyrone Mitchell Henderson says, "This year we will accentuate the voices of four female solo artists whose work sheds light on self-worth, communication, love, identity and growing as an artist. It is so fulfilling to bring these new works to my home town."

The Playwrights of Color Summit will take place in Geneva, New York. Geneva is Henderson's home town. Henderson has a recurring role in The Good Fight on CBS-AllAccess, he will be appearing in The Public Theatre production of Much Ado About Nothing directed by Tony Award winning director Kenny Leon, and in the Fall he can be seen in Tony Award Winner Billy Porter's play at Primary Stages in New York City.

The venues hosting the Summit include Hobart and William Smith Colleges, The Gearan Center for the Performing Art - McDonald Theatre, and The Geneva Community Center - Pat Collins Black Box.

Playwrights of Color Summit

Staged readings on Friday June 14th through Sunday June 16th, 2019

Each staged reading will be followed by a talk-back or QST Conversation.

Free Admission

Running time approximately 90 minutes each

Seating is Limited-Reserve a POCS Passport to attend all four readings.

Geneva, New York

PLAYWRIGHTS OF COLOR SUMMIT SCHEDULE

'FOOD' written and performed by Rhonda Khan on Friday, June 14th, 2019 at The Gearan Center of the Performing Arts at 7:00 pm.

'Deep Sh*t' written and performed by Liz Morgan on Saturday, June 15th, 2019 at The Geneva Community Center Pat Collins Black Box at 2:00 pm.

'Her, Him, Prince, Michael and Marvin-aka Love is Love is Love' written and performed by Mia Y. Anderson on Saturday, June 15th, 2019 at The Gearan Center of the Performing Arts at 7:00 pm.

'Sculpting Clay or How I Became Mother of Unicorns' written and performed by Ayesis Clay on Sunday, June 16th, 2019 at The Gearan Center of the Performing Arts at 1:00 pm.

Every theatrical event produced by Quick Silver Theater Company concludes with a QSTConversation. Summit staged readings are moderated by Michael Bradford, Professor of Dramatic Arts at the University of Connecticut. We encourage audience members to join us following the readings in order to offer their immediate feedback and engage with our guest artists. A participant from the Finger Lakes Region will join in as an invited panelist.

For more information about QSTC and to make reservations for the Summit readings, please visit: www.QuickSilverTheater.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You