Purdue Fort Wayne Community Arts Academy Announces Upcoming Classes And Summer Camps

Purdue Fort Wayne Community Arts Academy, a division of the College of Visual and Performing Arts, announces schedule of upcoming classes and camps for April, May, June, and Summer 2023. Registration open now: https://www.pfw.edu/caa.

Improv Workshop | Grades 6-12

Saturday, April 15, 1-3 p.m. | $30

Learn to think on your feet and increase your confidence in quick and witty responses! Veteran actor Gloria Minnich leads the class.

Portraits in the Age of Social Media | Grades 9-12

Saturdays, April 15-May 6, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.| $109

Explore the power of texture, line, and space as you capture a variety of settings for portraits with your camera or cell phone. Work with Jim Gabbard, professor of photography, and critically acclaimed documentary photographer DJ E-Clyps. DJ's work has been featured in Time and New York Magazine.

Crochet Animal - Amigurumi Turtle

Saturdays, May 6-27, 10:30 a.m. - Noon | $75 per person

Learn to crochet from an in-person expert instead of YouTube. Join Crochet! Magazine editor Tara Orchard and ask all the questions you want. Master crocheting faster as you create an Amigurumi turtle. Amigurumi refers to small, crocheted 3D creatures that are usually incredibly cute. Kids 10+ can attend on their own or with a parent or guardian! Each participant must register.

Mommy and Me Clay Class

Saturdays, June 3 and 10, 9-11 a.m. | $75 for two people

Moms* just want to have fun-create pottery with your child and document a moment in time. Craft bowls and then apply colorful glazes. All these special keepsakes will be ready for Father's Day.

*Any care giver is welcome!

Indiana Clarinet Experience | Grades 7-12

June 5-10, 2023 | $575 (Residential), $475 (Commuter)

The Indiana Clarinet Experience (ICE) is a six-day overnight summer program for clarinetists in grades 7-12 to have a fun musical experience with a dedicated faculty of young, energetic professionals. The camp takes place in Fort Wayne, Indiana at the Purdue University Fort Wayne School of Music in the Rhinehart Music Center where students spend the week on campus with fellow participants. Housing is provided in Purdue Fort Wayne's campus housing and students will be supervised at all times. Lunch and dinner are provided; campers will provide their own breakfast items that can be stored and served in their student apartment kitchens.

2023 Gene Marcus Piano Camp and Festival

June 11-16, 2023 | Residential $499, Commuter $399

The Gene Marcus Piano Camp and Festival aims to inspire young pianists to reach their potential in piano study and performance and to strive for artistic excellence. Students are immersed in the art of playing the piano through workshops, masterclasses, and other group sessions as well as daily individual lessons, guided practice, and ensemble playing, with the goal of promoting excitement about the process of music making throughout the year. Daily evening activities include performances by guest artists and faculty in addition to a final student recital for all participants.

The Art of Clay Camp | Grades 9-12

June 19-23, 2023 | 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. | $299

Students bring ideas to life in this week long exploration of hand built and wheel thrown pottery. Small class-size allows more one on one instruction and time to experiment with low-fire clay and glazes.

The Art of Clay Camp | Grades 2-5

July 17-21, 2023 | 9 a. m. - 3 p.m. | $299

Get out of the house and get dirty. Think and problem solve in three-dimensions creating masterpieces with clay. This small group setting allows for socializing and encourages kids to use into sensory and fine-motor skills.

Advanced Music Technology Camp (Grades 9-12)

June 19-22, 2023 | 9 a.m.-Noon | $199

Intro to Music Technology Camp (Grades 9-12)

June 19-22, 2023 | 1-4 p.m | $199

Learn about music production in this behind-the-scenes camp! Students will work with industry professionals, learn about careers in music and experiment with the latest recording software such as Pro Tools, Logic, and Ableton. Camps take place in PFW's facility on the campus of Sweetwater Sound.

28th Annual Summer String Camp

June 26-30, 2023 | 9 a.m.-2 p.m. | $299

Run by Fort Wayne Philharmonic musician Marcy Trentacosti, this camp features string orchestra, chamber ensembles and group classes for violin, viola, cello, and bass. Students are coached by Philharmonic musicians and must have a minimum of two years of string instruction to take part in this camp. Learn new music in a week of string orchestra, group classes and chamber music playing. There will be a recital on the last day of camp.

Twinklers Class

June 26-30, 2023 | 9 a.m.-12 p.m.| $99

If your child has just begun playing violin within the last 6-12 months, come and join us for our Twinkle class. This class is designed to offer a week of group class instruction for beginning students. The focus will be on bow hold, violin hold, left hand flexibility, and rhythm and movement in a group setting.

Virtual Reality Camp | Grades 6-8

July 10-14, 2023 | 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. | $225

Virtual Reality Camp | Grades 9-12

July 24-28, 2023 | 9 a.m.-4 p.m. | $225

Create your own virtual worlds, full of interactive objects that will teach you how a virtual world looks and reacts.

Experience life-like interactive animated holograms and modify their aspects to create a virtual world. See 3D holograms using headsets and manipulate interactive holographic screens.

Through this intensive week, you will understand how these emerging technologies are shaping the way we create, educate, and learn. This summer camp is a unique experience that will teach you how to implement new ways of visualization and interaction. More importantly, you will create your own worlds and those will be populated with funny characters and avatars. You will be provided computer access to software and hardware to create, play, learn, and have fun.