Prospect Announces Full Line-up For 11/17 RULE OF THREE Musical Theater Lab, In Concert

Prospect Theater Company has announced the full cast for a special one-night-only concert performance at NYC's Symphony Space (2537 Broadway @ 95th Street). On Wednesday, November 17th @ 7:30pm the company will present RULE OF THREE, a concert evening featuring hot-off-the-presses offerings generated in its annual Musical Theater Lab.

Three is the magic number. Three strikes and you're out. Third time's the charm...

Prospect's annual Musical Theater Lab returns with a line-up of original short musicals created by a cadre of up-and-coming artists. This year, the lab brings together writers to investigate the "rule of three": a writing principle that suggests a trio of events or characters is more humorous, satisfying, or effective than other numbers.

The writing teams selected for the 2021 Musical Theater Lab are: Laura Barati & Danny Ursetti; Danny K Bernstein; é Boylan; Dorie Clark & Marie Incontrera; Dante Green; Durra Leung; Angela Sclafani; Marcus Scott, Charles Turner & Sean Mason; Dani Shoulman & Erin Hoerchler; and Kate Thomas & Joey Contreras. A full list of writer bios are available at https://www.prospecttheater.org/rule-of-three-writer-bios.

The cast for RULE OF THREE will feature a line-up including Broadway and Prospect alumni artists and new comers: Niki Afsar, Shannon Amiry, Gina Naomi Baez, Genesis Adelia Collado, Alexandra de Suze, Jovan E'Sean, Hillary Fisher, Mia Gerachis, Kat Griffin, Sarah Hamaty, Dickie Hearts, Amy Jo Jackson, Travis Kent, MinJi Kim, Austin Ku, Margaret J. Leisenheimer, Rosemary Loar, Sharaé Moultrie, Toren Nakamura, Jay Paranada, Allison Posner, Luis Ramos, Brian Charles Rooney, David Rowen, Logan Rozos, Tonilyn A. Sideco, Lauren Singerman, Martín Solá, LaDawn Taylor and Tatiana Wechsler.

The concert evening is directed by Dev Bondarin, Prospect's Associate Artistic Director. Music Directors are John Bronston and Anessa Marie. The Stage Manager is Michelle Navis, the Assistant Stage Manager is Allison Spann, and the COVID Safety Manager is Meghan McVann. Samuel Norman is the Production Associate, and ASL Interpretation is provided by Tim Smith. The musical theater lab is curated by Dev Bondarin & Cara Reichel.

Tickets are $25 and are available at www.ProspectTheater.org or by calling Symphony Space's box office, 212-864-5400. Audience members must be fully vaccinated and masks are required. To access Symphony Space's full COVID Safety protocols, visit: https://www.symphonyspace.org/your-visit/what-you-need-to-know.

The performance will be open captioned. Anticipated running time: 95 minutes, no intermission.