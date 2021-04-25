Priority Access for a New Block Of Immersive Van Gogh Tickets

Due to overwhelming demand and after selling over 200,000 tickets, the ORIGINAL Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit is excited to release a new block of tickets and reveal its secret venue!

THE LARGEST IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH EXHIBIT IS COMING TO PIER 36!

The ORIGINAL Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit is thrilled to announce the once-in-a-lifetime exhibit will be located at Pier 36 NYC, a 75,000 square foot waterfront space located in Manhattan's Lower East Side with spectacular views of the East River and the Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges.

HAMILTON SET DESIGNER, David Korins, JOINS AS CREATIVE DIRECTOR NEW YORK

To help reimagine this massive venue, Immersive Van Gogh has joined forces with Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated designer David Korins, known for his set designs featured in countless Broadway hits including Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen.

As Creative Director New York, Korins will integrate customized interior design, high-tech activations, and new experiential elements into the venue for a unique experience only New York audiences can enjoy.

Created by digital art master and pioneer, Massimiliano Siccardi, Immersive Van Gogh allows you to lose yourself in 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh's oeuvre. Merging state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling, and world-class animation, don't miss what Time Out calls "a visual spectacle"!

The exhibit is designed and conceived by Massimiliano Siccardi, with soundtrack by Luca Longobardi, who both pioneered immersive digital art experiences in France.

