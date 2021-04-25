Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Priority Access for a New Block Of Immersive Van Gogh Tickets

Located at Pier 36 in NYC

Apr. 25, 2021  
Priority Access for a New Block Of Immersive Van Gogh Tickets

Due to overwhelming demand and after selling over 200,000 tickets, the ORIGINAL Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit is excited to release a new block of tickets and reveal its secret venue!

THE LARGEST IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH EXHIBIT IS COMING TO PIER 36!

The ORIGINAL Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit is thrilled to announce the once-in-a-lifetime exhibit will be located at Pier 36 NYC, a 75,000 square foot waterfront space located in Manhattan's Lower East Side with spectacular views of the East River and the Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges.

HAMILTON SET DESIGNER, David Korins, JOINS AS CREATIVE DIRECTOR NEW YORK

To help reimagine this massive venue, Immersive Van Gogh has joined forces with Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated designer David Korins, known for his set designs featured in countless Broadway hits including Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen.

As Creative Director New York, Korins will integrate customized interior design, high-tech activations, and new experiential elements into the venue for a unique experience only New York audiences can enjoy.

Created by digital art master and pioneer, Massimiliano Siccardi, Immersive Van Gogh allows you to lose yourself in 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh's oeuvre. Merging state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling, and world-class animation, don't miss what Time Out calls "a visual spectacle"!

The exhibit is designed and conceived by Massimiliano Siccardi, with soundtrack by Luca Longobardi, who both pioneered immersive digital art experiences in France.

Click HERE to purchase tickets.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Tech Crew Sticker
Patti Murin: Youth Princess Bedhead T-Shirt
Triple Threat Sweatshirt

Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories
Theatre Now New York to Stream 8 New 10-Minute Musicals in May Photo

Theatre Now New York to Stream 8 New 10-Minute Musicals in May

Audio Drama THE IRON HEEL to be Released in May Photo

Audio Drama THE IRON HEEL to be Released in May

Bang on a Can Announces Julia Wolfes STEEL HAMMER Photo

Bang on a Can Announces Julia Wolfe's STEEL HAMMER

Shakespeares AS YOU LIKE IT to be Presented by The Bardcast Players Photo

Shakespeare's AS YOU LIKE IT to be Presented by The Bardcast Players


More Hot Stories For You

  • Department of Art and Design Announces Fourth Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser 2021
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • What's On Stage This Summer? Check Out Our Guide To Theatre Across The Country!
  • Indianapolis Ballet Will Return to Live Performances This Weekend With GRACE TO GRANDEUR