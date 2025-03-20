Pregones/PRTT To Present World Premiere Play PARROTS AT THE PAGODA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater will present the World Premiere of Parrots at the Pagoda, written and directed by Associate Artistic Director Jorge B. Merced. Parrots at the Pagoda will feature music by Johnny Rodríguez, arrangements by Ricardo Pons and Desmar Guevara, and musical direction by Desmar Guevara. Performances begin May 1, 2025, for a strictly limited run through May 25, 2025, at the Puerto Rican Traveling Theater (304 W 47th St. New York, NY 10036).

Parrots at the Pagoda is a drag origins story inspired by the life and times of Johnny Rodríguez (1912-1997), standout vocalist and prolific trios musician, pioneering female impersonator and impresario, owner of legendary El Cotorrito club in Puerto Rico, and brother to the also legendary Tito “El Inolvidable” Rodríguez. Prepare to be transported into his world, rife with vibrant costumes and timeless songs, every element crafted to immerse you in the journey of this queer trailblazer and all-around icon.

“The great Johnny Rodríguez had a stellar career spanning five decades, from the 1930s well into the 1980s, often trailblazing in form and content,” says writer and director Jorge B. Merced. “He was at various times a boxer, social activist, music star, director of a touring revue of female impersonators, and owner of genderbending in-spot El Cotorrito (The Little Parrot) in San Juan. For this World Premiere, our performing ensemble draws from Rodríguez's catalogue of over 200 original songs! I hand-selected fifteen especially poignant, smart, sometimes tongue-twisting lyrics to anchor a joyously unorthodox ‘bio-musical' as told by a crew of flamboyant and chattering parrots sometime after the end of this world…”

The cast of Parrots at the Pagoda will include Fernando Contreras (Bruise & Thorn) as Jongo, Bryan J. Cortés (New York, New York) as Jóngolo/Dance Captain, Samy Figaredo (“The Other Two”) as Júngulu, Rubén Flores (¡Americano!) as Johnny, Khalid Rivera (“Russian Doll”) as Jínguili, Ansi A. Rodriguez (Red Sky) as Jungu and Sebastian Treviño (On Your Feet! National Tour) as Tito. Jorge Donoso (At the Wedding) will be the on-stage Swing.

Parrots at the Pagoda will feature set design by Gerardo Díaz Sánchez (El Huracán), lighting design by Emanuel Delgado (Honey & Leon), costume design by Harry Nadal (Laughs in Spanish), and sound design by Eduardo Lalo Reséndiz (Los Soles Truncos). Choreography is by Veraalba Santa (FFT Saint Marks Church) and Jessica Moya (the beautiful land i seek) is the Production Manager. Majo Ferrucho (In the Heights) will serve as Production Stage manager, with Brianna Guillén (The Divining: Ceremonies from in The Name of the M/other Tree) as Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Bass/Valle Casting.

The performance schedule for Parrots at the Pagoda is as follows: Thursday-Friday at 7pm; Saturday at 3pm & 8pm; Sunday at 3pm. Tickets to Parrots at the Pagoda begin at $27 and are available pregonesprtt.org.

