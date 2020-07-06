Pregones/PRTT Kicks Off 2020/2021 Season With Digital Preview Of New Works

Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater (Pregones/PRTT)-NYC's longest-running theater company centering Puerto Rican and Latinx artistry-announces the opening of its 2020/2021 season with Remojo 2020: a preview of new works in development. Featuring five 30-minute especially produced episodes, Remojo 2020 will be broadcast FREE on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. EDT July 6-August 3 through Zoom, Pregones/PRTT's website, and additional digital platforms.

"The pandemic brought us indoors with a plea to 'Stay Home, Save Lives,' and that didn't dampen our imaginations," says Artistic Director Rosalba Rolón. Instead, of having to pivot the off-Broadway theater company amid a quickly changing environment, Rolón says:

"It took us but two minutes to realize that the lockdown-along with added introspection-could only heighten our creative senses! Seizing the digital window tounlock intimate dimensions of work development and other 'unseen' aspects of the artists' process was a huge opportunity, and that's what Remojo 2020offers."

Every year Remojo provides Pregones/PRTT's audience a sneak peek at works in progress-and of this year's installment, Associate Artistic Director Jorge B. Merced says:

"This year's Remojo is different because the world is different! REMOJO means 'soaking' - what you do to beans to get them ready for stew, they soak and simmer until the flavors pop! "It's Re-Mojo as in get our mojo back, fight COVID, stand up for black lives! Our 2020 digital series is on a steady boil."

The series will be hosted by Pregones/PRTT ensemble member Rosal Colon (Orange is the New Black, Can You Ever Forgive Me). Episodes will feature glimpses at plays in development, works including music, comedy, poetry, and choice independent international films. RSVP is available at PregonesPRTT.org.

Remojo 2020 is made possible, in part, with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council, and from the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature. Southwest Airlines is the Official Airline of Pregones/PRTT. Special thanks to presenting partner Prime Latino Media.

PROGRAM DETAILS

REMOJO 1 on JULY 6

Enrico Caruso and Other Disasters - Precious Quiet Things I Call My Own. A bilingual tribute to acclaimed Uruguayan writer Eduardo Galeano, crafted in the singer-songwriter style of Latin American nueva canción and nueva trova. Written and performed by Don Rodríguez Gómez Rosa and featuring guest pianist Desmar Guevara.

Old Habits - A beach-side change-room becomes a confessional for two sisters, who are forced to decide if they have the strength to endure their respective marriages or the courage to leave. Directed by Mary Musolino. Australia. 2020 Jury Award: Best Short at the 21 Islands International Short Film Fest, curated by Melisa Ramos.

REMOJO 2 on JULY 13

Bitter Sweet - Inspired by the work of acclaimed poets Sylvia Plath, Emily Dickinson, and Alejandra Pizarnik. A look at the life and relationships of three female writers who host unusual social gatherings in one of their apartments in NYC. Written by Alejandra Ramos Riera and featuring Nicole Betancourt, Veraalba Santa, and Isabel Arraiza.

Quarter Rican - A mother and a father of toddlers meet on a New Jersey playground. A comedy about parenting, mixed heritage, and the subtle difference between being and passing! Written by Gabriel Hernández and featuring Omar Pérez and Guadalís Del Carmen. Music by Gabriel Hernández with Gabo Lugo.

REMOJO 3 on JULY 20

Colonial - An exploration about family and the struggle to define Puerto Rican identity. After inheriting a colonial house in Old San Juan, Carlos travels to the island and attempts to fix the place up to list on AirBnB. He discovers a box of journals kept by his grandmother which uncover the truth about his family and the part they played in the failed Puerto Rican Nationalist Party revolts in the 1950's. Written by Joel Pérez and featuring Sol Crespo, Omar Pérez, Yaraní del Valle, and Alejandra Ramos Riera.

My Emancipation - Exploring LGBTQ themes and the journey to self-love in comedy, music, and poetry. Written and performed by Cedric Leiba, Jr.and featuring guest pianist Andrew Sotomayor, directed by Hamilton alumni Pierre Jean González.

REMOJO 4 on JULY 27

Until Ray - Three friends come together for a celebration and get more than they first expected. Inspired by Nicholasa Mohr's short story "A New Window Display" from her book El Bronx Remembered. Written and directed by Sol Crespo and featuring Chad Carstarphen, Dominic Colón, and Omar Pérez.

Nombre en proceso - This Puerto Rican music collective uses improvisational technique as a base for creations that draw from Boricua folklore, rock, classical, and jazz influences. The group's name translates as Name In Process. Led by Yaraní del Valle and featuring Dalziel López, Ricardo Soto, and William Torres.

REMOJO 5 on AUGUST 3

Pregones/PRTT's TORCHED! - Drawing from testimony by those who lived through the devastation, this new Latinx musical busts the myth that the people of The Bronx set their own homes, businesses, schools, and churches on fire in the 1970s. Written by Rosalba Rolón with original music by Desmar Guevara, and featuring Álvaro Benavides, Rosal Colón, Caridad De La Luz, Desmar Guevara, Gabo Lugo, and Omar Pérez.

Stellar Shorts 2 - Selection of winners from the 21 Islands International Short Film Fest curated by Melisa Ramos.

