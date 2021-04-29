Playful Substance Returns With A Night Of One-Acts

Playful Substance, a theatrical company sporting numerous avenues for emerging writers to develop new and topical works, return with a half dozen pieces gestated in their Writers' Group offering a breath of fresh spring air and some positivity - an important step forward into 2021 with this evening of new works.

Join them ONLINE: Fri, May 14, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT (Tickets are $10 with all proceeds going directly to the artists) https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spring-resolve-tickets-150903700029

Playful Substance - in association with Bowie Enterprises - presents Spring Resolve, an evening of short plays by Niki Hatzidis, Amanda Faye Lacson, Bree O'Connor, Lauren Ousley and Lauren Lindsey White and a new song from Laura Sisskin.

Spring Resolve's directors include Laura Murphy, Bree O'Connor, Raphael Perahia and Laura Sisskin with technical direction by Kyra Bowie of Bowie Enterprises and features Brandon Fox, Niki Hatzidis, Shaniqua Henry, Amanda Faye Lacson, Nikita Nixon, Joyce Miller, Lauren Ousley, Laura Sisskin , Patrick Michael Valley and Lauren Lindsey White.

The presentation includes:

Painful Whimsey by Niki Hatzidis

A fight between a couple escalates in a tattoo shop forcing a tattoo artists to deal with the shenanigans

For Good Measure by Amanda Faye Lacson

A person contemplates her impact on and relationship with nature through goats, water and the imperial system.

Hope Springs Eternal by Bree O'Connor

Annette knows her life is about to change the second she sees Paul on the crosstown bus.

Is Anyone Out There? by Lauren Ousley

Temperature checks. Lessons. Assignments. Vacation? A teacher fantasizes about escape.

"You're Where I Want to Be" words and music by Laura Sisskin

A debut of a new song from Laura Sisskin

House Party by Lauren Lindsey White

Two acquaintances inadvertently meet in a familiar setting. A rivalry continues.

