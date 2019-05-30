Planet Connections Theatre Festivity Returns In 2020

Planet Connections Theatre Festivity - one of the leading theatre arts festivals in NYC for more than a decade - returns at the top of 2020 with a new Short Form Festival.

Returning to the Theater at the 14th Street Y, PCTF will present a series of plays, 10 minutes or shorter. This exclusive program invites Planet Connections Award-winning or nominated writers and authors to apply. Accepted writers will then be paired with Planet Connections Award-winning or nominated directors. Cast will be chosen from Planet Connections Award-winning or nominated actors.

The theme for this festival will be SOCIAL JUSTICE and - as with all PCTF productions - each play will raise awareness for an organization of each writer's selection (related to the theme). Scripts should adhere to the Planet Connections mission statement. Visit http://planetconnections.org for further info.

The Planet Connections Theatre Short Form Festivity is scheduled for February of 2020. Exact dates and other information to be announced shortly.

The Planet Connections Festivity is New York's premier socially conscious arts festival. The Festivity is designed to invoke the power of art in motivating philanthropy, community outreach and social change. Planet Connections' artists use their work to shed light on the causes that matter, while inspiring audiences to get involved. All of our artists raise awareness for an organization/topic of their own selection. We are also the country's first eco-friendly arts festivity as all our artists work to create eco-conscious art by revising their marketing, design and rehearsal techniques. Planet Connections artists are introduced to a community of like-minded theater makers, film makers and music makers. The relationships formed during the festivity allow our artists to find new audiences and forge new partnerships.

Since its inception, Planet Connections has presented 433 Full Theater Productions and 106 Staged Readings. 322 charities have benefitted from Planet Connections Artists.

Planet Connections has been featured on the Sundance Channel, NY1, and in The New York Times! Check out an interview on NBC with our Producing Artistic Director Glory Kadigan: The Planet Connections Gala- One-Acts for a Cause





