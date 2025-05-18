 tracking pixel
Photos: YOU EXIST TOO LOUD By Karli Elizabeth at The Tank NYC

Performances take place May 23 and May 24.

By: May. 18, 2025
You Exist Too Loud written by Karli Elizabeth and directed by McKenna McQueen celebrates it's opening weekend and continues its run this week May 23 at 9:30pm and May 24 at 3:00pm at The Tank NYC at 312 W 36th St., New York, NY 10018. Livestream tickets available for May 23 and 24. 

Serving as NYC stage debut for playwright Karli Elizabeth this series of monologues shows 27 different characters facing various important social issues. They mostly come from the perspective of a feminine or gender non conforming person. The ages range from preschool to elderly. The issues range from confronting gender identity, confronting sexuality, gun violence, the role of women and mothers in relationships and the world at large, the gender pay gap and more.

Photo Credit: Ian McQueen 

Photos: YOU EXIST TOO LOUD By Karli Elizabeth at The Tank NYC Image

Photos: YOU EXIST TOO LOUD By Karli Elizabeth at The Tank NYC Image
Ronni McAllister

Photos: YOU EXIST TOO LOUD By Karli Elizabeth at The Tank NYC Image
Esme Mitchell

Photos: YOU EXIST TOO LOUD By Karli Elizabeth at The Tank NYC Image
The cast of You Exist Too Loud

Photos: YOU EXIST TOO LOUD By Karli Elizabeth at The Tank NYC Image
Sarah Baumgarten

Photos: YOU EXIST TOO LOUD By Karli Elizabeth at The Tank NYC Image
Ronni McAllister

Photos: YOU EXIST TOO LOUD By Karli Elizabeth at The Tank NYC Image
Sarah Baumgarten

Photos: YOU EXIST TOO LOUD By Karli Elizabeth at The Tank NYC Image
Sam Rodriguez

Photos: YOU EXIST TOO LOUD By Karli Elizabeth at The Tank NYC Image
Jami Declerck

Photos: YOU EXIST TOO LOUD By Karli Elizabeth at The Tank NYC Image
Sam Rodriguez

Photos: YOU EXIST TOO LOUD By Karli Elizabeth at The Tank NYC Image
Isabelle Wood

Photos: YOU EXIST TOO LOUD By Karli Elizabeth at The Tank NYC Image
Azumi Tsutsui

Photos: YOU EXIST TOO LOUD By Karli Elizabeth at The Tank NYC Image
Isabelle Wood

Photos: YOU EXIST TOO LOUD By Karli Elizabeth at The Tank NYC Image
Jami Declerck

Photos: YOU EXIST TOO LOUD By Karli Elizabeth at The Tank NYC Image
Julia Brunelli

Videos