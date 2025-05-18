Photos: YOU EXIST TOO LOUD By Karli Elizabeth at The Tank NYC

Performances take place May 23 and May 24.
You Exist Too Loud written by Karli Elizabeth and directed by McKenna McQueen celebrates it's opening weekend and continues its run this week May 23 at 9:30pm and May 24 at 3:00pm at The Tank NYC at 312 W 36th St., New York, NY 10018. Livestream tickets available for May 23 and 24.
Serving as NYC stage debut for playwright Karli Elizabeth this series of monologues shows 27 different characters facing various important social issues. They mostly come from the perspective of a feminine or gender non conforming person. The ages range from preschool to elderly. The issues range from confronting gender identity, confronting sexuality, gun violence, the role of women and mothers in relationships and the world at large, the gender pay gap and more.
Photo Credit: Ian McQueen
Ronni McAllister
Esme Mitchell
The cast of You Exist Too Loud
Sarah Baumgarten
Ronni McAllister
Sarah Baumgarten
Sam Rodriguez
Jami Declerck
Sam Rodriguez
Isabelle Wood
Azumi Tsutsui
Isabelle Wood
Jami Declerck
Julia Brunelli
Best Direction of a Play - Live Standings
|Vote Now!
Videos