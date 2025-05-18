Photos: YOU EXIST TOO LOUD By Karli Elizabeth at The Tank NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



You Exist Too Loud written by Karli Elizabeth and directed by McKenna McQueen celebrates it's opening weekend and continues its run this week May 23 at 9:30pm and May 24 at 3:00pm at The Tank NYC at 312 W 36th St., New York, NY 10018. Livestream tickets available for May 23 and 24.

Serving as NYC stage debut for playwright Karli Elizabeth this series of monologues shows 27 different characters facing various important social issues. They mostly come from the perspective of a feminine or gender non conforming person. The ages range from preschool to elderly. The issues range from confronting gender identity, confronting sexuality, gun violence, the role of women and mothers in relationships and the world at large, the gender pay gap and more.

Photo Credit: Ian McQueen

Ronni McAllister

Esme Mitchell

The cast of You Exist Too Loud

Sarah Baumgarten

Ronni McAllister

Sarah Baumgarten

Sam Rodriguez

Jami Declerck

Sam Rodriguez

Isabelle Wood

Azumi Tsutsui

Isabelle Wood

Jami Declerck

Julia Brunelli

Comments

Best Direction of a Play - Live Standings Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain - 18% Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary! - 16% Sam Gold - Romeo + Juliet - 12% Vote Now!