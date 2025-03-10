Photos: Spring Spark Theatre Festival Shows in Rehearsal

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The festival is currently running until March 23.

By: Mar. 10, 2025
Emerging Artists Theatre Spring Spark Theatre Festival NYC is currently running until March 23 at 312 West 36th Street, 3rd Floor (The Chain). During three weeks over 65 new works will be presented including new musicals, plays, solo shows, and dance. Check out rehearsal photos below!

The Spring festival features a wide range of diverse shows featuring timely topics such as lgbtqia identity, AI, women empowerment, mental illness, caretaking, climate change, politics, love and connection, and the legacy of past icons. Over 200 artists will be featured in the spring festival. 

Shows run nightly, with multiple performances taking place over the weekend. Short talkbacks with the artists will follow some of the performances. Tickets are between $20 - $35 and are currently on sale.

Spark Theatre Festival NYC (formerly called the New Work Series), under the direction of Artistic Director Paul Adams, has presented new work for the stage since 2006. Since its inception numerous musicals, plays, solo shows, and dance pieces workshopped at the series have gone on to have full productions at the Edinburgh Fringe, NYMF, FringeNYC & Encores, Off-Broadway, as well as National and International productions. www.emergingartiststheatre.org

Claudio Caverni, Serena Carella, Giulia Sonego, Irenie Melin-Gompper, Devin Lyon, Mar Bernal, Casey Schwarz

Lindy Rogers, Mike Roche

Jake Daehler

Janet Weakley

Marianna Koytsan, Jenya Romanovich

Marianna Koytsan, Jenya Romanovich

Tess Riley

C line Maillard

Misa Mochizuki

Misa Mochizuki & Teryn Trent

Leila Kashani-Sabet, Kelly Brosnan, Sophia Harber

John DeSilvestri, Marci Occhino, Mark Pinals, Nancy Kelton, Vanessa Shealy, Barbara Suter, Ann Pascale

Bambi Everson, Elliot Crown

Liana Acevedo, Sarah Blake

Aviya Hernstadt, Aria Roach

Lucy Avery Brooke

Ryan Holmes, Mark Peters, Justin Bennett

Beatriz Almeida

Joanna Pickering

Jamie Karen, MICHAEL BRADLEY, Militia Vox, Mike Daniels, Chantell Arraial

Kayleen Seidl, Drew Seigla, Sami Staitman, Constantine Pappas, Cait Siobhan Kiley, Lisa Yves, Diana Sussman, Mike Daniels, Militia Vox, Jamie Karen, Chantell Arraial, MICHAEL BRADLEY, Lisa Ann Grant,



