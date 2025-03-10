Photos: Spring Spark Theatre Festival Shows in Rehearsal

The festival is currently running until March 23.
Emerging Artists Theatre Spring Spark Theatre Festival NYC is currently running until March 23 at 312 West 36th Street, 3rd Floor (The Chain). During three weeks over 65 new works will be presented including new musicals, plays, solo shows, and dance. Check out rehearsal photos below!
The Spring festival features a wide range of diverse shows featuring timely topics such as lgbtqia identity, AI, women empowerment, mental illness, caretaking, climate change, politics, love and connection, and the legacy of past icons. Over 200 artists will be featured in the spring festival.
Shows run nightly, with multiple performances taking place over the weekend. Short talkbacks with the artists will follow some of the performances. Tickets are between $20 - $35 and are currently on sale.
Spark Theatre Festival NYC (formerly called the New Work Series), under the direction of Artistic Director Paul Adams, has presented new work for the stage since 2006. Since its inception numerous musicals, plays, solo shows, and dance pieces workshopped at the series have gone on to have full productions at the Edinburgh Fringe, NYMF, FringeNYC & Encores, Off-Broadway, as well as National and International productions. www.emergingartiststheatre.org
