Photos: Second Annual Greater Good Commission & Festival Announced

Darrel Alejandro Holnes, Latinx Playwrights Circle, and Pregones/PRTT have announced the 2nd Annual Greater Good Commission and Festival, featuring works by Dominic Colón, lily gonzales, Tavi Juárez, Phanésia Pharel, and Andrew Rincón.

"The Greater Good lifts Latinx theater artists at a time when the entire world is thirsty for stories from the global majority. A year of pandemic and social agitation only steeled the resolve of its creators to make this festival a standout occasion for creative inquiry, affirmation, and accomplishment. We are especially excited to welcome this year's playwrights, actors, and directors to a premiere in-person screening of new works designed to be shared on film," says Jorge B. Merced, Associate Artistic Director.

Founded by playwright Darrel Alejandro Holnes, the Greater Good Commission offers mini-grants to Latinx playwrights to write short plays, innovative in form, that reflect the times. The Commission's mission is to help sustain Latinx playwrights and to support their contributions to American theater. The second installment in 2021 shines a light on five LGBTQIA+, Latinx-identifying playwrights.

"This second round keeps us in line with our mission to foster work from the most marginalized within the Latinx community. This commission is not only a step forward for these five commissioned playwrights, but one for the Latinx, American, and LGBTQTIA+ theater community nationwide," said Holnes.

Following the premiere in-person screening on October 22nd at PRTT, in the heart of Manhattan's theater district, the Festival will stream online for a limited time.

"We must continue to be bold and loud in our work and this second iteration of The Greater Good is no different from the first in how it creates space for our communities to be their unapologetic selves," added Guadalís del Carmen, Co-Artistic Director of Latinx Playwrights Circle.

You can learn more about the Greater Good on the Latinx Playwrights Circle website: Click Here

2021 Greater Good Plays:

Where's Our Angels? by Dominic Colón

On the evening of March 11, 2020, the night before Broadway shut down, fiancés, E.G. and Alex, have just gotten home from seeing, "the most important play of our generation." After having extremely different reactions to the play, a visit from their doorman inspires a debate that brings into light issues that have been plaguing their relationship and ultimately tests whether or not they can remain together.

no me dejas by lily gonzales

After twenty years, Perla's, the last lesbian bar in San Antonio, is closing down. Three queers, across generations, try to figure out what's next for their city and themselves as the bar has its very last call.

Zoom Wedding by Tavi Juárez

It's Marisol and Isela's wedding day! They set up a Zoom Room for online guests to "attend" the big day, but when the couple's internet connection breaks up during the backyard ceremony chaos erupts online.

Domestication, PLEASE by Phanésia Pharel

After years of feeling nothing, Tamara, a well-established Miami cam girl, is electric in love. Her lover wants her to leave the cam life once and for all, but when a rant of hers is leaked online, her façade is shattered, her escape is upended, and her love hangs in the balance.

"GUAU" by Andrew Rincón

Oscar is just out of a relationship and looking to finally let his "puta" side out and take Truvada. However, with no insurance to pay for the drug, he's out of luck. That is until Oscar hears about an underground dealer selling a different kind of pill to prevent HIV called "Guau," unapproved by the FDA. Oscar goes to the dealer and spins his world into an explosion of Queer Puta Magic that shows Oscar what he's really been searching for all along.