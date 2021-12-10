Photos: SONG OF JOY Opens Tonight at The Tank

SONG OF JOY will play Dec 10th-12th at The Tank. SONG OF JOY is an autobiographical play written and performed by Carol Mazhuvancheril (The Inheritance, Broadway) which explores how immigrating as a child shapes an individual's family and definition of "home." Throughout the play, Carol embodies colorful characters from his family to illustrate his experience navigating a life that is constantly in motion. From learning carnatic music in a boarding school in India, to auditioning to be a ballerina in Texas, Carol seeks acceptance from those he loves while coming into his new found "American" identity.

Heartbreaking, funny, & painfully honest, SONG OF JOY is a love letter to all immigrant parents who make immeasurable sacrifices in order to better the lives of their children. And how the children of those immigrants have to balance what they owe their parents with what they owe themselves.