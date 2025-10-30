Photos: Opening Night of Lia Romeo's THE LUCKY ONES

The production runs at TheaterLab (357 W 36th Street, NYC) through November 9th.
The Boomerang Theatre Company recently celebrated opening night of Lia Romeo's THE LUCKY ONES. Check out photos from opening night below!
The New York premiere production is directed by Katie Birenboim and stars Purva Bedi, David Carl and Danielle Skraastad. The production runs at TheaterLab (357 W 36th Street, NYC) through November 9th.
In The Lucky Ones, Lia Romeo delivers a sharply observed, emotionally resonant new play about the complexities of female friendship in a shifting world. Vanessa is confronting a devastating illness. Janie is beginning a new romance. As lifelong best friends, they’ve shared everything—until their lives begin to pull them in different directions. With wit, honesty, and deep compassion, Romeo examines what it means to show up for each other when the stakes are highest, and how societal expectations of women shape—and strain—even our closest bonds.
Purva Bedi (left) and Danielle Skraastad (right)
Purva Bedi (left) and Danielle Skraastad (right)
Danielle Skraastad (left) as Janie and Purva Bedi (right)
David Carl (left) and Danielle Skraastad (right)
David Carl
David Carl (left) and Purva Bedi (right)
Videos