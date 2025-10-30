Photos: Opening Night of Lia Romeo's THE LUCKY ONES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Boomerang Theatre Company recently celebrated opening night of Lia Romeo's THE LUCKY ONES. Check out photos from opening night below!

The New York premiere production is directed by Katie Birenboim and stars Purva Bedi, David Carl and Danielle Skraastad. The production runs at TheaterLab (357 W 36th Street, NYC) through November 9th.