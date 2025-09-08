 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: New Relic Theatre to Present World Premiere of THE GOO at The Chain Theatre

K. Rose Dallimore’s new dark comedy will run September 19–28, 2025.

By: Sep. 08, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

New Relic Theatre will present the world premiere of K. Rose Dallimore’s The Goo, running September 19–28, 2025, at The Chain Theatre (312 W 36th St, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018). Tickets are on sale now. See photos of the cast below.

Starring Anna Rudegeair, Daniel Ison, Kaleb Baker, Kat Quiñones, Kelsey Malanowski, Nicole Albanese, and Vena Howard, the production is directed by Eliza Palter and produced by Chris Phillips.

The Goo follows six friends gathering for their annual picnic in Prospect Park—a harmless tradition that’s beginning to rot. Old grudges resurface, nerves twitch, and something feels off. Inspired by The Importance of Being Earnest, this dark comedy peers into the rituals of friendship and the stories we invent to keep it all from falling apart.

The creative team includes George Tsourounakis (set design), Emma Wills-Umdenstock (lighting design), Nate Dallimore (sound design), Lily Dozer (costume design), Ellery Cordes (production stage manager), Elijah Levi-Dabby (assistant director), Omar Khan (publicity & marketing), and Jennifer Loo (photo & videography).

The Goo is presented as part of The Factory Series @Chain Theatre, which provides renters with subsidized space, rehearsal studios, equipment, and marketing and publicity support.

New Relic Theatre presents plays that honor the vividness of the human experience—ancient and modern, well-remembered and near-forgotten. NRT productions oppose false romanticism about the past and seek a more hopeful future, adapting historical plays to show how the past speaks to the present and commissioning new works that view modern life with the intensity of ancient drama.

For tickets and more information, visit Chain Theatre.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Loo.

Photos: New Relic Theatre to Present World Premiere of THE GOO at The Chain Theatre Image
Cast

Photos: New Relic Theatre to Present World Premiere of THE GOO at The Chain Theatre Image
Kat Quiones

Photos: New Relic Theatre to Present World Premiere of THE GOO at The Chain Theatre Image
Daniel Ison

Photos: New Relic Theatre to Present World Premiere of THE GOO at The Chain Theatre Image
Anna Rudegeair




Don't Miss a Off-Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
23 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
36 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
41 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
86 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos