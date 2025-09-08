Photos: New Relic Theatre to Present World Premiere of THE GOO at The Chain Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Relic Theatre will present the world premiere of K. Rose Dallimore’s The Goo, running September 19–28, 2025, at The Chain Theatre (312 W 36th St, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018). Tickets are on sale now. See photos of the cast below.

Starring Anna Rudegeair, Daniel Ison, Kaleb Baker, Kat Quiñones, Kelsey Malanowski, Nicole Albanese, and Vena Howard, the production is directed by Eliza Palter and produced by Chris Phillips.

The Goo follows six friends gathering for their annual picnic in Prospect Park—a harmless tradition that’s beginning to rot. Old grudges resurface, nerves twitch, and something feels off. Inspired by The Importance of Being Earnest, this dark comedy peers into the rituals of friendship and the stories we invent to keep it all from falling apart.

The creative team includes George Tsourounakis (set design), Emma Wills-Umdenstock (lighting design), Nate Dallimore (sound design), Lily Dozer (costume design), Ellery Cordes (production stage manager), Elijah Levi-Dabby (assistant director), Omar Khan (publicity & marketing), and Jennifer Loo (photo & videography).

The Goo is presented as part of The Factory Series @Chain Theatre, which provides renters with subsidized space, rehearsal studios, equipment, and marketing and publicity support.

New Relic Theatre presents plays that honor the vividness of the human experience—ancient and modern, well-remembered and near-forgotten. NRT productions oppose false romanticism about the past and seek a more hopeful future, adapting historical plays to show how the past speaks to the present and commissioning new works that view modern life with the intensity of ancient drama.

For tickets and more information, visit Chain Theatre.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Loo.



Cast

Kat Quiones

Daniel Ison

Anna Rudegeair