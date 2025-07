Photos: Lanford Wilsonâ€™s WHO WE BECOME at 59E59 Theaters

Deep Flight Productions brought Pulitzer Prize winner Lanford Wilson’s rarely produced one-act plays to life in WHO WE BECOME, a compelling trilogy performed in repertory at 59E59 Theaters from July 17–19 as part of East to Edinburgh 2025. See photos from the production.

The production will next travel across the Atlantic for a full run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, August 1–23 at theSpace @ Surgeons’ Hall.

WHO WE BECOME showcases three distinct works by Wilson:

Breakfast at the Track, a sharp and witty look at marital tension;

The Moonshot Tape, in which a hometown interview with a successful writer takes a dark turn;

A Poster of the Cosmos, a gripping interrogation surrounding an unresolved crime.

Directed by Mark Cirnigliaro, the production stars Margaret Curry (Three by Tennessee, Lonely, I’m Not) and Geoff Stoner (Nightsweat, The Trysting Place), with Toni Bashinelli serving as consulting producer. Tickets and additional information are available at www.deepflightproductions.com.

Lanford Wilson, a seminal voice in American theater, helped define the Off-Off-Broadway movement with works such as Home Free!, The Madness of Lady Bright, and Balm in Gilead. Winner of the 1980 Pulitzer Prize for Talley’s Folly, Wilson is celebrated for his experimental structures and vivid portraits of American life, particularly through his collaborations with the Circle Repertory Company, which he co-founded. WHO WE BECOME offers audiences a rare opportunity to engage with three of his lesser-known yet thematically rich one-acts.

Photo Credit: Matt Simpkins



Margaret Curry



Geoff Stoner & Margaret Curry



Geoff Stoner



Geoff Stoner



Margaret Curry

Geoff Stoner & Margaret Curry