Photos: Lanford Wilsonâ€™s WHO WE BECOME at 59E59 Theaters

Trilogy of rarely seen one-acts ran July 17â€“19 in NYC; heads to Edinburgh August 1â€“23.

Deep Flight Productions brought Pulitzer Prize winner Lanford Wilsonâ€™s rarely produced one-act plays to life in WHO WE BECOME, a compelling trilogy performed in repertory at 59E59 Theaters from July 17â€“19 as part of East to Edinburgh 2025. See photos from the production.

The production will next travel across the Atlantic for a full run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, August 1â€“23 at theSpace @ Surgeonsâ€™ Hall.

WHO WE BECOME showcases three distinct works by Wilson:

  • Breakfast at the Track, a sharp and witty look at marital tension;

  • The Moonshot Tape, in which a hometown interview with a successful writer takes a dark turn;

  • A Poster of the Cosmos, a gripping interrogation surrounding an unresolved crime.

Directed by Mark Cirnigliaro, the production stars Margaret Curry (Three by Tennessee, Lonely, Iâ€™m Not) and Geoff Stoner (Nightsweat, The Trysting Place), with Toni Bashinelli serving as consulting producer. Tickets and additional information are available at www.deepflightproductions.com.

Lanford Wilson, a seminal voice in American theater, helped define the Off-Off-Broadway movement with works such as Home Free!, The Madness of Lady Bright, and Balm in Gilead. Winner of the 1980 Pulitzer Prize for Talleyâ€™s Folly, Wilson is celebrated for his experimental structures and vivid portraits of American life, particularly through his collaborations with the Circle Repertory Company, which he co-founded. WHO WE BECOME offers audiences a rare opportunity to engage with three of his lesser-known yet thematically rich one-acts.

Photo Credit: Matt Simpkins

Photos: Lanford Wilsonâ€™s WHO WE BECOME at 59E59 Theaters Image
Margaret Curry

Photos: Lanford Wilsonâ€™s WHO WE BECOME at 59E59 Theaters Image
Geoff Stoner & Margaret Curry

Photos: Lanford Wilsonâ€™s WHO WE BECOME at 59E59 Theaters Image
Geoff Stoner

Photos: Lanford Wilsonâ€™s WHO WE BECOME at 59E59 Theaters Image
Geoff Stoner

Photos: Lanford Wilsonâ€™s WHO WE BECOME at 59E59 Theaters Image
Margaret Curry Photos: Lanford Wilsonâ€™s WHO WE BECOME at 59E59 Theaters Image
Geoff Stoner & Margaret Curry


