Photos: LET’S TALK ABOUT ANYTHING ELSE At The Flea Theater

TOSOS, New York City’s oldest and longest producing LGBTQIA+ theater company, is presenting let’s talk about anything else at The Flea Theater in Tribeca now through September 28, 2025. See photos of the production.

Written by Anthony Anello and directed by Dennis Corsi, the production is a queer dark comedy about bugs, strangers in the woods, and the unrelenting grasp of guilt. Tickets are available via TicketLeap.

A group of friends escape to the Berkshires for a week-long getaway nearly a year after their friend Abby’s untimely passing. Despite their efforts to keep the past outside the walls of their secluded Airbnb cabin, grief follows them until they have no choice but to confront it.

The cast features Ry Albinus, Evan Clausen, Sadithi De Zilva, Dylan Lesch* (Member, Actors' Equity Association), Posie Lewis, Gabriella O’Fallon, and Caroline Portante.

“With political instability, rising authoritarianism, climate collapse, and the pressure to stay positive all while carrying the weight of collective grief for lost loved ones and for the world we thought we’d inherit, let’s talk about anything else feels deeply relevant right now,” says director Corsi. “For queer communities especially, where chosen family is everything, it’s a piercing look at how we love, hurt, and heal together.”

The production runs approximately 120 minutes, including intermission. Performances are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $45 (plus fees).

Well-known for its annual Queer Spooky Shorts, which has sold out four years in a row, TOSOS continues its commitment to queer-centered storytelling with this world premiere, originally developed by Murmuration Theatre Company and a finalist for the company’s 2023 Lanford Wilson New American Playwright Festival.

Photo Credit: Mikiodo



Gabriella O''Fallon, Sadithi DeZilva, Ry Albinus, Caroline Portante

Posie Lewis, Dennis Lesch

Gabriella O''Fallon, Posie Lewis

Evan Clausen, Sadithi DeZilva, Caroline Portante

Sadithi DeZilva, Ry Albinus

Gabriella O''Fallon

Posie Lewis

Evan Clausen

Ry Albinus

Caroline Portante

Dennis Lesch

Sadithi DeZilva

Gabriella O''Fallon, Posie Lewis2

Evan Clausen, Posie Lewis

The Cast of let''s talk about anything else