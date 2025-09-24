Photos: Joanna Pickering’s Tragicomedy MISTY AND ROVER at Spark Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Misty and Rover had its first look performance for a sold-out theatre at the Chain venue for Spark Festival. Check out photos from the show below!

Misty and Rover is a dark tragicomic one-act play about two ill-fated lovers, as their plan for eternal love unravels, one late night on a New York fire escape. The play's themes center around spiraling cycles of toxic love, addiction and infidelity.

The cast features Penelope Deen (ANTI-GONE, Meanwhile Elsewhere), Connor Chase Stewart (Soup In The Second Act, Lyle Kessler's Brothers), Lou Martini Jr. (Verity, Friends and Neighbors, The Sopranos), Multi-Emmy nominated and Broadway actress Ilene Kristen (Broadway: Grease, TV: Ryan's Hope, One Life to Live, The Black Donnelly's, Show Me a Hero, The Sopranos, and General Hospital.) and Matt Giroveanu (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Boardwalk Empire, The Deuce).

Karen Carpenter, the critically acclaimed director of Delia and Nora Ephron's Love, Loss, and What I Wore and Pickering's Lara's Journey directed this special date.

In the audience was award-winning director Illana Stein (director of Pickering’s play The Endgame), Broadway’s Tony Award-Nominated Producer Eric Krebs, and Emmy Award-Nominated Director of ABC’s/Hulu One Life To Live, Gary Donatello.

The play will next be recorded as a radio play with the same cast, with full details to be announced soon.



Connor Chase Stewart as Rover

Penelope Deen as Misty

Connor Chase Stewart as Rover

Lou Martini, Jr.

Penelope Deen

Ilene Kristen

Lou Martini, Jr.

Penelope Deen and Connor Chase Stewart as Misty and Rover

Penelope Deen and Connor Chase Stewart as Misty and Rover

Penelope Deen as Misty

Connor Stewart as Rover

Ilene Kristen

Lou Martini, Jr.

Matt Giroveannu

Matt Giroveannu

Connor Chase Stewart

Penelope Deen and Connor Chase Stewart as Misty and Rover