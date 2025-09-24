 tracker
Photos: Joanna Pickering’s Tragicomedy MISTY AND ROVER at Spark Festival

The play will next be recorded as a radio play with the same cast, with full details to be announced soon.

Sep. 24, 2025
Misty and Rover had its first look performance for a sold-out theatre at the Chain venue for Spark Festival. Check out photos from the show below!

Misty and Rover is a dark tragicomic one-act play about two ill-fated lovers, as their plan for eternal love unravels, one late night on a New York fire escape. The play's themes center around spiraling cycles of toxic love, addiction and infidelity.

The cast features Penelope Deen (ANTI-GONE, Meanwhile Elsewhere), Connor Chase Stewart (Soup In The Second Act, Lyle Kessler's Brothers), Lou Martini Jr. (Verity, Friends and Neighbors, The Sopranos), Multi-Emmy nominated and Broadway actress Ilene Kristen (Broadway: Grease, TV: Ryan's Hope, One Life to Live, The Black Donnelly's, Show Me a Hero, The Sopranos, and General Hospital.) and Matt Giroveanu (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Boardwalk Empire, The Deuce).

Karen Carpenter, the critically acclaimed director of Delia and Nora Ephron's Love, Loss, and What I Wore and Pickering's Lara's Journey directed this special date. 

In the audience was award-winning director Illana Stein (director of Pickering’s play The Endgame), Broadway’s Tony Award-Nominated Producer Eric Krebs, and Emmy Award-Nominated Director of ABC’s/Hulu One Life To Live, Gary Donatello.

Photos: Joanna Pickering’s Tragicomedy MISTY AND ROVER at Spark Festival Image
Connor Chase Stewart as Rover

Photos: Joanna Pickering’s Tragicomedy MISTY AND ROVER at Spark Festival Image
Penelope Deen as Misty

Photos: Joanna Pickering’s Tragicomedy MISTY AND ROVER at Spark Festival Image
Connor Chase Stewart as Rover

Photos: Joanna Pickering’s Tragicomedy MISTY AND ROVER at Spark Festival Image
Lou Martini, Jr.

Photos: Joanna Pickering’s Tragicomedy MISTY AND ROVER at Spark Festival Image
Penelope Deen

Photos: Joanna Pickering’s Tragicomedy MISTY AND ROVER at Spark Festival Image
Ilene Kristen

Photos: Joanna Pickering’s Tragicomedy MISTY AND ROVER at Spark Festival Image
Lou Martini, Jr.

Photos: Joanna Pickering’s Tragicomedy MISTY AND ROVER at Spark Festival Image
Penelope Deen and Connor Chase Stewart as Misty and Rover

Photos: Joanna Pickering’s Tragicomedy MISTY AND ROVER at Spark Festival Image
Penelope Deen and Connor Chase Stewart as Misty and Rover

Photos: Joanna Pickering’s Tragicomedy MISTY AND ROVER at Spark Festival Image
Penelope Deen as Misty

Photos: Joanna Pickering’s Tragicomedy MISTY AND ROVER at Spark Festival Image
Connor Stewart as Rover

Photos: Joanna Pickering’s Tragicomedy MISTY AND ROVER at Spark Festival Image
Ilene Kristen

Photos: Joanna Pickering’s Tragicomedy MISTY AND ROVER at Spark Festival Image
Lou Martini, Jr.

Photos: Joanna Pickering’s Tragicomedy MISTY AND ROVER at Spark Festival Image
Matt Giroveannu

Photos: Joanna Pickering’s Tragicomedy MISTY AND ROVER at Spark Festival Image
Matt Giroveannu

Photos: Joanna Pickering’s Tragicomedy MISTY AND ROVER at Spark Festival Image
Connor Chase Stewart

Photos: Joanna Pickering’s Tragicomedy MISTY AND ROVER at Spark Festival Image
Penelope Deen and Connor Chase Stewart as Misty and Rover


