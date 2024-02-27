Photos: In Rehearsal With THE MAID & THE MESMERIZER At A.R.T./New York Theatres

Patricia Lynn’s new play The Maid & The Mesmerizer opens on Friday, March 1 at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres. The World Premiere runs until March 16. Jenn Susi directs with Lynn playing The Maid and Patrick T. Horn playing the role of The Mesmerizer in the two-hander play.

The Great Mesmerizer, an insightful stage hypnotist, is pressured by his manager to add a stereotypical “lovely assistant” to spice up his show. But the zippy, witty woman he hires is anything but a stereotype. As their relationship morphs into a provocatively strange romance, their blossoming love is suddenly threatened after one fateful night trapped together in their motel room during an intense snowstorm…

Inspired by the Bronte sisters' epic romance novels, The Maid & The Mesmerizer follows the volatile ups-and-downs of a fiery love affair—a sometimes funny, sometimes devastating play that explores the deep trust and safety that can blossom between romantic partners…and how unexpectedly that trust can be shattered.

*The play includes intense and challenging conversations about sex, rape, and consent.

The creative team includes lighting design by Austin Boyle, sound design by Harrison Adams, and stage management by Heather Olmstead. Produced by Patricia Lynn and Alejandra Venancio.

Tickets

The Maid & The Mesmerizer runs Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays - Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 3pm. Please note the performance on Saturday, March 16 is at 3pm. A special performance is scheduled for Wednesday March 13 at 7pm with ticket sales benefiting The School Consent Project.

Performances take place at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres, 502 West 53rd Street (corner of 10th avenue), New York, NY 10019. Subways: A/C/E to 50th Street, A/B/C/D/1 to 59th Street. Tickets are $30 and are available at www.maidandmesmerizer.com. All tickets purchased before February 29 are $15. Running time: 80 minutes.