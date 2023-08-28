Photos: In Rehearsal For EGG FRAME At American Theatre of Actors

Egg Frame explores the intricacies of a fractured family using the perspectives of a struggling father and the declining mind of a suffering mother.
Playwright & Filmmaker, Nicholas Kennedy explores a series of deeply moving topics in his latest stage work, EGG FRAME. World Premiere at the American Theatre of Actors 314 W. 54th St. New York City LIMITED ENGAGEMENT: September 1 - 10 Tickets Click Here
Egg Frame, a surreal dramedy, concerns Allen, a locksmith who seemingly can’t fix a mysterious broken door. What he also can’t fix is his wife, Dolores – who suffers from early onset dementia aided only by his soon-to-be-brother-in-law, Jack, while his daughter, Janey, serves in Afghanistan.
Josh Koehn portrays the tribulation-ridden Allen in a cast that includes Dayna Michelle Kurtz, Sara McAuliffe, Jim Grant, Brian Mendoza, Gillian Britt, Madelyn Stewich, Brendan Roque, and Abhishek Ojha.
Photo Credit: Nicholas Kennedy
The cast of EGG FRAME
The cast of EGG FRAME
The cast of EGG FRAME
The cast of EGG FRAME
The cast of EGG FRAME
The cast of EGG FRAME
The cast of EGG FRAME
