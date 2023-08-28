Photos: In Rehearsal For EGG FRAME At American Theatre of Actors

Playwright & Filmmaker, Nicholas Kennedy explores a series of deeply moving topics in his latest stage work, EGG FRAME. World Premiere at the American Theatre of Actors 314 W. 54th St. New York City LIMITED ENGAGEMENT: September 1 - 10 Tickets Click Here

Egg Frame, a surreal dramedy, concerns Allen, a locksmith who seemingly can’t fix a mysterious broken door. What he also can’t fix is his wife, Dolores – who suffers from early onset dementia aided only by his soon-to-be-brother-in-law, Jack, while his daughter, Janey, serves in Afghanistan.

Told in fragments – not unlike a broken record or damaged mind – Egg Frame explores the intricacies of a fractured family using the perspectives of a struggling father and the declining mind of a suffering mother.

Josh Koehn portrays the tribulation-ridden Allen in a cast that includes Dayna Michelle Kurtz, Sara McAuliffe, Jim Grant, Brian Mendoza, Gillian Britt, Madelyn Stewich, Brendan Roque, and Abhishek Ojha.