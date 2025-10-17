Photos: Immersive INTO THE WOODS at Camp Pouch

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sternfeld Studio’s immersive production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Into the Woods has added two additional performances on October 20 and 22 at Camp Pouch on Staten Island. Check out photos of the production.

Staged on a private 140-acre campground and directed by Miles Sternfeld, this site-specific production invites just 30 audience members per night to journey into the woods by lantern light. Each evening begins around a campfire before the audience sets out into the forest, where the fairytale unfolds in a setting of flickering firelight and autumn trees.

The cast features Afra Hines (Hadestown) as The Witch, Matt Dengler (A Little Night Music) as The Baker, Hannah Elless (Bright Star) as The Baker’s Wife, Joy Del Valle (West Side Story) as Cinderella, and Jordan Matthew Brown (The Book of Mormon) as Jack. They are joined by Anna Kirkland (Jack’s Mother), Nova Gomez (Little Red), Wayne J. Miller (The Mysterious Man), Sam Stickels (Cinderella’s Prince), Miciah Wallace (Rapunzel’s Prince), Bela Quines (Rapunzel), Sam Perwin (The Wolf/Steward), Benjamin Taylor Brown, Izaya Perrier, and Christian Leigh (Narrators), and Renee Shohet (Standby). Denis Lambert (Spamalot) joins the company as The Wolf/Steward for the added performances.

The creative team includes Music Supervisor Lena Gabrielle (SIX), Scenic/Costume Designer Josh Oberlander, Lighting Designers Nicholas Pollock and Andrew Patashnik, and Production Stage Manager Fuyuan Zheng. The production is presented by Sternfeld Studio and Marina Montesanti (Fat Ham), with associate producers D-Davis, Justin Silver, and Jennifer Sklias-Gahan.

Equity Members appear with permission of Actors’ Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off-Broadway production.

Photo Credit: Grace Copeland