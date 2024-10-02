News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Gracie Gardner's BANYA at TheaterLab

Performances begin October 3.

By: Oct. 02, 2024
Bad Mother is presenting BANYA, a new play by Gracie Gardner (I’m Revolting at The Atlantic, New York Times Critics’ Pick Athena). Directed by Claire Pruett, this steamy two-hander stars David Gow and Anna Tullis. Performances begin October 3 at Theaterlab. Check out production photos below!

In BANYA, two strangers, Brian and Darlene, confront their darkest secrets during a revealing sauna session. BANYA blends dark humor and poignant reflections to explore shame, fear, millennial despair, and the search for genuine connection.

The production team for BANYA includes Alex McCarron (set consultant), Eric Berg (stage manager) and Acadia Barrengos (intimacy coordinator).

BANYA runs October 3 - 5 at 7:30PM and October 6 at 3PM. Running time is 1 hour. Theaterlab is located at 357 W 36th St, 3rd floor, New York, NY 10018. Tickets are $35, available at theaterlabnyc.com.

Photo Credit: Soshana Medney

David Gow & Anna Tullis
David Gow & Anna Tullis

Anna Tullis & David Gow
Anna Tullis & David Gow

David Gow & Anna Tullis
David Gow & Anna Tullis

Anna Tullis & David Gow
Anna Tullis & David Gow

Anna Tullis & David Gow
Anna Tullis & David Gow




