Photos: First Look At spit&vigor's THE BRUTES At The Players

spit&vigor has announced an extremely limited special performance of THE BRUTES, written by Casey Wimpee (2-time Samuel French Short Play Finalist, 2007 NYIT Outstanding Original Short Script nominee) and directed by Sara Fellini (2018 Planet Award Outstanding Direction nominee).

Casey Wimpee's wild and gripping drama, THE BRUTES, takes you backstage of an historic performance of Shakespeare's Julius Caesar featuring the renowned theatrical Booth family - brothers Edwin, Junius Jr. and John Wilkes Booth. This was the first and only time that the three brothers shared a stage together. The backstage drama becomes the focus of this portrait of their tempestuous relationship fraught with political conflict ending in an American tragedy.

The two performances are on the Eve of April's Ides on April 19th and 20th at 7PM in the historic dining room at The Players (16 Gramercy Park S, New York, NY 10003). Tickets are $60, or $90 for the show plus a special tour of The Players by the great-great grandson of Junius Brutus Booth, Jr. For advance reservations, please visit www.spitnvigor.com/the-brutes.