Photos: First Look At THE PINK With Breaking The Binary Theatre And Primary Stages

See photos from Roger Q. Mason's THE PINK with Breaking the Binary Theatre and Primary Stages.

THE PINK: An Intimacy Ritual by acclaimed Black Filipinx playwright and Kilroys List honoree Roger Q. Mason was presented by Breaking the Binary Theatre in association with Primary Stages at 59E59 on Monday, April 3rd.

THE PINK: An Intimacy Ritual is a hook up performed in real time between two queer people of color seeking true intimacy in the age of dating apps and digital sex. As these two humans, Mel and Herman, grasp for "the real" in the bedroom, their conversations, silences, and moments of touch blur the lines between affection, sex, and euphoric romance.



The cast featured Dominic Colón and Roger Q. Mason with Stage Directions by Sergio Mauritz Ang. The reading was directed by é boylan with Dramaturg Gaven Trinidad and Stage Manager Ara Tandon.

THE PINK was commissioned as part of the inaugural Primary Stages Creative Access Grant, dedicated to amplifying the work of underrepresented communities and artists.