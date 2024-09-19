Photos: First Look At THE DIAMOND AS BIG AS THE RITZ At Sargent Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Diamond as Big as the Ritz, (www.ritzmusical.com) opened Sunday, Sept. 15 at the ATA Sargent Theatre, W. 54th Street in Midtown Manhattan. See photos from the production.

The musical fable based on the comic novella by F. Scott Fitzgerald continues Friday, Sept. 20 with performances every day except Tuesday through Sunday, September 29.

The Diamond as Big as The Ritz features music and lyrics by Seth Bisen-Hersh and book and additional lyrics by R.C. Staab. Veteran director and Broadway actor John Hickok directs a cast of five that includes Ethan Yaheen-Moy Chan, Johana Gracia Lara, Megan Lomax, Bobby Barksdale and Richard Rowan.

Based on the early 1920s F. Scott Fitzgerald comic novella of the same name, The Diamond as Big as the Ritz, is told through the eyes of young couple seeking to immigrate to the U.S. as they imagine Fitzgerald’s characters appearing before them on stage. The story resonates today with its themes about protecting riches, comporting with upper class and perverting the American dream to reach impossible goals.

Dates and more information about the show are at ritzmusical.com. For tickets go to BrownPaperTickets at: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6371430.

