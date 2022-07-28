Photos: FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION Opens At The DR2 Theatre

Moxie Arts NY is presenting FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION by Jasmine Sharma, opening TONIGHT at the DR2 Theatre in Union Square for five performances only!

Netflix is looking for their next big reality TV hit, and Surya will finally be getting her shit together in order to deliver. In the basement of a Hindu Samaj, Surya auditions interracial couples for a potential new dating show, turning her recent heartbreak into a marketable pitch deck. For Your Consideration examines what happens when what you make is seen by everyone - including the person who inspired it.

For Your Consideration, directed by Britt Berke, features performances by Sierra Lancaster, James Basuk, Swachata Sanjiban Guha, Mia Sterbini, and Drew Tanabe. The production features lighting design by Jennifer Cooper, set design by Kailey Hays-Lenihan and Emma Oppenheimer, sound design by Sasha Hawkins, costume design by Aryn Geier, stage management by Olivia Facini, and is line produced by Rachel Andres and Camille Thomas. The show is executive produced by K. Hernandez Friend and Madelyn Paquette.

For Your Consideration runs from July 28th through July 31st only at the DR2 Theatre, for ticketing info please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2188454®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.telecharge.com%2FOff-Broadway%2FFor-Your-Consideration?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/. For Your Consideration is an Actor's Equity Association Approved Showcase.

Moxie Arts NY is a theatre production company dedicated to engaging audiences with stories centering women, created by artists of historically excluded genders. Over the past eight months, Moxie's new program, the Moxie Incubator, has supported three playwrights, three directors, and six line producers through an accelerated development process of three new plays. The cohort members rotated throughout the program, so that each director and producer has worked with every show at one stage of its development. This three-step process has taken the plays from a winter virtual table read, to a spring staged reading, and now to a summer premiere production at the DR2 Theatre. For more information, visit www.moxiearts.org.