Photos: Clarice Brings MY LUCKY NUMBER RUINED MY LIFE to The PIT

The sketch group Clarice is celebrating a sold-out first run of her debut show MY LUCKY NUMBER RUINED MY LIFE at The Pit Loft this past January and February. Check out photos below!

Composed of an experienced ensemble of New-York-based writer-performers, Clarice presents visitors with magna opera of mordant foibles, sensual interrogations and revealing confessions (or at the very-least, some really solid sketch comedy).

Under the direction of Cole Merrell and Head Writer Jacob Morton, the show received such positive acclaim as “no misses,” “high production value,” and “some of the best sketch comedy I’ve ever seen.” Very few audience members fell asleep.

The company, founded and produced by Gibson Grimm and Wynn McClenahan, is staging future shows at the Pit Loft on June 6 and July 11 later this year. More updates can be found @clarice.presents on Instagram.

The ensemble of writers and actors is made up of Cole Merrell, Emily Ma, Gibson Grimm, Jacob Morton, Madeline Ciocci, Sean Thompson, Will Koch, Wynn McClenahan, and Zoe Samuels. The technical directors are Aidan Amster and Caroline Armour.



Gibson Grimm, Emily Ma, Jacob Morton, Will Koch

Madeline Ciocci, Cole Merrell, Will Koch, Zoe Samuels, Wynn McClenahan, Jacob Morton

Zoe Samuels, Wynn McClenahan

Zoe Samuels

Gibson Grimm, Will Koch

Jacob Morton, Madeline Ciocci

Wynn McClenahan, Sean Thompson, Will Koch

Madeline Ciocci

