Photos: Baker Falls and Knitting Factory Present Site-Specific Revival of DEAD BRAINS

Baker Falls and Knitting Factory will present a site-specific revival of DEAD BRAINS, a psychosexual thriller written and directed by Erik Champney. Performances begin January 17 at the Feverdream Lounge at Baker Falls in the East Village. DEAD BRAINS was the winner of The Kennedy Center’s National AIDS Fund/CFDA-Vogue Initiative Award for Playwriting and went on to acclaimed productions in San Francisco and Seattle before opening Off-Off Broadway in 2018.

In DEAD BRAINS, Henry and Philly have gotten a little caught up in the fantasy. No truth. No regret. No boundaries. Artist and muse, they are idols in their own minds. Enter Corey – vulnerable and real. Now a decision must be made about his role in their game. It’s time to change the rules. Again and again and again.

This new immersive production of DEAD BRAINS marks the return of live theater to the venue once known as the Pyramid Club, where the likes of Diane Paulus, John Kelly, Lypsinka, Ann Magnuson, John Jesurun, and Blacklips once presented cutting edge new work. "

DEAD BRAINS stars Charity Schubert, Jon Pratt, and Dylan Goodwin.

DEAD BRAINS runs January 17,18, 19 at 8pm and January 28 - February18, Sundays at 10pm. Feverdream Lounge at Baker Falls is located at 101 Ave A, between 6th & 7th Street in the East Village. Running time is 70 minutes. Please be advised DEAD BRAINS contains moments of intense sexuality and violence. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Click Here.