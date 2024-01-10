Photos: Baker Falls and Knitting Factory Present Site-Specific Revival of DEAD BRAINS

DEAD BRAINS runs January 17,18, 19 at 8pm and January 28 - February18, Sundays at 10pm.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

BWW Q&A: David Toser of Aristocrats at Irish Repertory Theatre Photo 1 BWW Q&A: David Toser of Aristocrats at Irish Repertory Theatre
TWELVE ANGRY MEN to Open City Gate Productions' 2024 Season Photo 2 TWELVE ANGRY MEN to Open City Gate Productions' 2024 Season
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
KRYMOV LAB NYC Presents the Return Engagement of EUGENE ONEGIN Photo 4 KRYMOV LAB NYC Presents the Return Engagement of EUGENE ONEGIN

Baker Falls and Knitting Factory will present a site-specific revival of DEAD BRAINS, a psychosexual thriller written and directed by Erik Champney. Performances begin January 17 at the Feverdream Lounge at Baker Falls in the East Village. DEAD BRAINS was the winner of The Kennedy Center’s National AIDS Fund/CFDA-Vogue Initiative Award for Playwriting and went on to acclaimed productions in San Francisco and Seattle before opening Off-Off Broadway in 2018.

Check out photos below!

In DEAD BRAINS, Henry and Philly have gotten a little caught up in the fantasy. No truth. No regret. No boundaries. Artist and muse, they are idols in their own minds. Enter Corey – vulnerable and real. Now a decision must be made about his role in their game. It’s time to change the rules. Again and again and again.

This new immersive production of DEAD BRAINS marks the return of live theater to the venue once known as the Pyramid Club, where the likes of Diane Paulus, John Kelly, Lypsinka, Ann Magnuson, John Jesurun, and Blacklips once presented cutting edge new work. "

DEAD BRAINS stars Charity Schubert, Jon Pratt, and Dylan Goodwin.

DEAD BRAINS runs January 17,18, 19 at 8pm and January 28 - February18, Sundays at 10pm. Feverdream Lounge at Baker Falls is located at 101 Ave A, between 6th & 7th Street in the East Village. Running time is 70 minutes. Please be advised DEAD BRAINS contains moments of intense sexuality and violence.  Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Click Here.

Photos: Baker Falls and Knitting Factory Present Site-Specific Revival of DEAD BRAINS
Dylan Goodwin & Jon Pratt

Photos: Baker Falls and Knitting Factory Present Site-Specific Revival of DEAD BRAINS
Charity Schubert & Dylan Goodwin

Photos: Baker Falls and Knitting Factory Present Site-Specific Revival of DEAD BRAINS
Charity Schubert, Dylan Goodwin & Jon Pratt

Photos: Baker Falls and Knitting Factory Present Site-Specific Revival of DEAD BRAINS
Charity Schubert & Jon Pratt

Photos: Baker Falls and Knitting Factory Present Site-Specific Revival of DEAD BRAINS
Jon Pratt & Dylan Goodwin




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Carlo Marks To Star In World Premiere Of WALK IT OFF During Chain Theatre Winter One-Act F Photo
Carlo Marks To Star In World Premiere Of WALK IT OFF During Chain Theatre Winter One-Act Festival

Carlo Marks stars in the world premiere of WALK IT OFF at the Chain Theatre Winter One-Act Festival in NYC. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Harlem Stage Reveals Lineup For 2024 Season Photo
Harlem Stage Reveals Lineup For 2024 Season

Harlem Stage begins 2024 with an array of programming that continues the indispensable institution’s 40th anniversary season. Learn more about the full season lineup here!

3
The Green Room 42 To Present Stage Debut Of SOMERTON MAN: A New True Crime Musical Photo
The Green Room 42 To Present Stage Debut Of SOMERTON MAN: A New True Crime Musical

The Green Room 42 presents Somerton Man: A New True Crime Musical at 1pm on January 14th. Join us for this thrilling stage debut!

4
Celebrity Talk Show Host Matt Bailey to Bring Mind-Reading Show to New York City Photo
Celebrity Talk Show Host Matt Bailey to Bring Mind-Reading Show to New York City

Celebrity talk show host Matt Bailey brings his mind-reading show to New York City's Times Square on March 10. Get your tickets now!

More Hot Stories For You

Harlem Stage Reveals Lineup For 2024 SeasonHarlem Stage Reveals Lineup For 2024 Season
Celebrity Talk Show Host Matt Bailey to Bring Mind-Reading Show to New York CityCelebrity Talk Show Host Matt Bailey to Bring Mind-Reading Show to New York City
Et Alia Theater to Premiere UNTIL DARK By Federica Borlenghi in FebruaryEt Alia Theater to Premiere UNTIL DARK By Federica Borlenghi in February
CirqueSaw's Award Winning POV: YOU ARE AN AI ACHIEVING CONSCIOUSNESS to Return For Limited Run In FebruaryCirqueSaw's Award Winning POV: YOU ARE AN AI ACHIEVING CONSCIOUSNESS to Return For Limited Run In February

Videos

HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring Video
HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring
First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Video
First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley Video
Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
JD Lawrence's Skitzophrenia in Off-Off-Broadway JD Lawrence's Skitzophrenia
Producers Club Theaters (1/12-1/12)Tracker VIDEOS
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
Medea the Musical in Off-Off-Broadway Medea the Musical
Green Room 42 (1/13-1/15)Tracker
Amen Amen, Let The Church Say Amen 2 in Off-Off-Broadway Amen Amen, Let The Church Say Amen 2
Trinity Lower Eastside Lutheran Parish (1/19-1/28)Tracker
Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me in Off-Off-Broadway Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me
Don't Tell Mama (1/18-1/18)Tracker PHOTOS
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
Petite Parlor in Off-Off-Broadway Petite Parlor
The Red Room (1/18-1/18)
Something to Believe In: A One Woman Show in Off-Off-Broadway Something to Believe In: A One Woman Show
The Tank (2/07-2/09)
'24 Karat Cabaret in Off-Off-Broadway '24 Karat Cabaret
Astoria's Secret (1/25-1/25)
TALE: NYC's Finest Storytelling in Off-Off-Broadway TALE: NYC's Finest Storytelling
TALE (1/12-1/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You