Photos: BOY MEETS GIRL At The 2025 Queerly Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get an exclusive sneak peek at the photo shoot for "BOY MEETS GIRL: The Trials & Tribulations of a Queer Man Living Under a Curse", premiering June 21st & 30th at the 2025 Queerly Festival, presented by FRIGID New York at UNDER St. Marks Theater.

Star and writer Chetan Rao is captured through the lens of photographer Gabriela Lacerda (By Gabz Creative Media), dazzling in one of the production’s signature Bollywood-drag-inspired looks. Rao is joined by director David James Parr and producer Tommaso Cartia, co-founders of NYC Boundless Theater.

Written by Chetan Rao and Nalini Sharma and directed by David James Parr, this unique and dynamic autobiographical coming-of-rage show is a life-affirming, irresistibly funny, and profoundly moving story chronicling the journey of self-discovery of an Indian American Drag queer performer living in NYC, struggling to find peace with his roots, his identity, and his desire for love and success. The play pays homage to the "boy-meets-girl" Bollywood tradition by reenacting popular pieces in the form of drag acts, as Chetan undergoes a figurative and literal transformation to shake off the "curse" and finally meet his true self.

The creative team includes Chetan Rao (Actor/Drag Artist/Writer), Nalini Sharma (Playwright), David James Parr (Director), Tommaso Cartia (Producer for Boundless Theater), Bandera Jones (Costume Designer), Maria Weyer (Production Assistant/Stage Manager)



The theme song "Shadows" is written by Chetan Rao and produced by Chris Chianesi

The production will be presented as part of the 2025 Queerly Festival with FRIGID New York at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) on Saturday, June 2st at 9:00pm & Monday, June 30th at 9:30 PM. Access tickets - click here.

Photo Credit: Gabriela Lacerda



Chetan Rao

Chetan Rao

Chetan Rao

Chetan Rao & Director David James Parr

Producer Tommaso Cartia With Chetan Rao & Director David James Parr

Producer Tommaso Cartia & Director David James Parr

Comments