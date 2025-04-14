Photos: ARCHIVE OF MY OWN Staged Reading At The Tank

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On March 17th, The Tank Theatre in Midtown hosted a staged reading of Archive of My Own by Annabel McConnachie. Check out photos from the production!

The piece dives into the chaotic inner world of a young woman attempting to reconcile the polished, passionate romance of the Glee fanfiction she penned in her youth with the awkward, unfiltered realities of real-life intimacy.

Using excerpts from her own authentic, verbatim fanfic archive, McConnachie crafts a brutally honest and deeply funny portrait of a generation raised on shipping wars, slow burns, and smut—and the emotional gymnastics it takes to bridge fantasy with adulthood.

Archive of My Own will return to the stage with its New York Theater Festival festival premiere at the Hudson Guild Theater from July 24th to July 27th. GET TICKETS

Photo Credit: Charlotte Shenassa



Annabel McConnachie

Nicole Lado and Isabel Vann

Annabel McConnachie and Kevin Smith

Isabel Criado, Nicole Lado and Annabel McConnachie

Annabel McConnachie and Kevin Smith

Nicole Lado and Isabel Vann

Isabel Criado

Nicole Lado, Isabel Vann, Annabel McConnachie and Kevin Smith

Annabel McConnachie and Isabel Criado

Kevin Smith

Nicole Lado, Isabel Criado and Isabel Vann

