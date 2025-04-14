Photos: ARCHIVE OF MY OWN Staged Reading At The Tank

Archive of My Own will return to the stage with its New York Theater Festival festival premiere at the Hudson Guild Theater from July 24th to July 27th.
On March 17th, The Tank Theatre in Midtown hosted a staged reading of Archive of My Own by Annabel McConnachie. Check out photos from the production!
The piece dives into the chaotic inner world of a young woman attempting to reconcile the polished, passionate romance of the Glee fanfiction she penned in her youth with the awkward, unfiltered realities of real-life intimacy.
Using excerpts from her own authentic, verbatim fanfic archive, McConnachie crafts a brutally honest and deeply funny portrait of a generation raised on shipping wars, slow burns, and smut—and the emotional gymnastics it takes to bridge fantasy with adulthood.
Archive of My Own will return to the stage with its New York Theater Festival festival premiere at the Hudson Guild Theater from July 24th to July 27th. GET TICKETS
Photo Credit: Charlotte Shenassa
Annabel McConnachie
Nicole Lado and Isabel Vann
Annabel McConnachie and Kevin Smith
Isabel Criado, Nicole Lado and Annabel McConnachie
Annabel McConnachie and Kevin Smith
Nicole Lado and Isabel Vann
Isabel Criado
Nicole Lado, Isabel Vann, Annabel McConnachie and Kevin Smith
Annabel McConnachie and Isabel Criado
Nicole Lado, Isabel Criado and Isabel Vann
