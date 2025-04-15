Photo: Kate Rankine And Evelio Sotolongo Present New Musical At The Paulson Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Librettist Kate Rankine and Composer Evelio Sotolongo presented their new musical ‘Pompeii’ as part of a 29-hour workshop in collaboration with New York University Tisch School of the Arts.

Directed by Larry Maslon with musical direction by Daniel Sefik, the workshop culminated in two readings on Friday, March 21 and Saturday, March 22 at The John A. Paulson Center.

The musical is set in August 79 AD, hours before the catastrophic explosion of Mount Vesuvius, and follows one Roman family as they live their final day in the ancient city of Pompeii. As ash falls, the family must face questions of life, death, and whether the inbetween has any real meaning at all.



