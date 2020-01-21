Photo Flash: World Premiere of THE FLING LP at the Hudson Guild Theatre
Directing and writing duo Molly Shimko and Aaron Badilla presented the world premiere of The Fling LP as part of Summerfest 2019 at the Hudson Guild Theatre.
The cast of actor-musicians navigate the coming of age story while also scoring the early 2000s-inspired pop/rock soundtrack by Aaron Badilla, James Raymond Rosales, Phil Derbesy and Frank Felkl.
The cast included Hannah Bailey (hannahadelebailey.com) (Star-Spangled), Evan Crommett (evancrommett.com) (Worth Street), Laura Jean Spineti (thelaurajeanspineti.com) (The Oldenburg Suite), Henry Raber (henryraber.com) (Peter and the Starcatcher), Robert Newman (robertxnewman.com) (The Polar Express), Hana Bookman (hanabookman.com) (Spring Awakening), Pat McAndrew (patmcandrew.com)(Reel), Bonnie Currie (bonniecurrie.com) (Urinetown), and Hope Fenning (hopefenning.com) (Legally Blonde).
The Fling LP's world premiere ran from July 15-21st 2019, and is set for a 2020-21 national tour. @theflingmusical www.theflingmusical
Photo Credit: Alicia Kravitz
