Photo Flash: VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE-LAUTREC Takes Over The Streets Of The West Village

VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE-LAUTREC is conceived and directed by Mara Lieberman with puppet design and construction by James Ortiz.

Bated Breath Theatre Company premieres VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE-LAUTREC, a pandemic-friendly theatrical walking tour inspired by their long-running immersive hit Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec. This open air, immersive theatrical experience guides an intimate eight-person audience through the dreams of iconic artist Toulouse-Lautrec as he recalls his final absinthe-laced years living and working in Montmartre.

Check out photos below!

The sidewalks, doorways and windows of Greenwich Village become the setting for VOYEUR as live accompaniment collides with the city's soundscape, transporting attendees into the bohemian world of 1899 Paris. During the tour, audience members are led to iconic locations within the Village, including Judson Church, The Duplex and Chashama - with other secret stops along the way.

VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE-LAUTREC is conceived and directed by Mara Lieberman with puppet design and construction by James Ortiz (Hercules, The Woodsman); sets by Sadra Tehrani, Lina Younes and Ebony Burton; costumes by Christopher Metzger; lighting by Ebony Burton; and sound design by Mark Van Hare. Dmitiriy and Masha Umanskiy serve as music directors with choreography by Kelsey Rondeau and Leila Mire. The cast includes Allison Lian, Ashley Burton, Brandon P. Raines, Chris Rehmann, Jordon Waters, Katherine Winter, Kayla Yee, Kelsey Rondeau, Leila Mire, Ryan Lisa, Ethan Pravetz, Marin Orlosky, Megan Khaziran, Natasha Frater, Nathan Carter, Persephone Squires, Ronnie Jarmon, Royston Scott and Xandra Schultz.

In an effort to maintain additional safety during the Covid-19 pandemic, audience members will be required to wear a mask at all times and maintain a safe social distance for the duration of the performance. Hand sanitizing stations will be available at stops throughout the tour. This immersive performance is hosted primarily outdoors, with one short venture indoors into a spacious atmosphere capable of safe social distancing. A flexible ticket exchange policy will be offered to those who may feel ill in order to facilitate responsible event participation.

VOYEUR will run rain or shine (except in cases of extreme weather) and audience members are asked to check local weather forecasts and dress accordingly.

