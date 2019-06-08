Photo Flash: Turn to Flesh Productions Celebrates Womxn Performers In BEYOND THE INGENUE

TURN TO FLESH PRODUCTIONS (TTF) kicks off their sixth NYC season, "Off the Pedestal, Onto the Page," with a slate of new epic plays, with roles written specifically for, by, and with womxn performers.

On Saturday, June 1, as part of the Shakespeare Forum El Barrio Shakespeare Festival, TTF presented Beyond the Ingénue: An Evening of Short Scenes and Soliloquies for Womxn. Involving 30+ performers, creatives, and allies, the teams presented seven unique new shows that ranged from retellings of Beowulf, Norse, Greek, Chinese, African, and Celtic mythology, English Queens and Irish pirates, and a soul-eating fox.

The evening was written by several emerging playwrights, including Becca Musser, Laurel Andersen, and Nicho! le Marie Martinez, as well as established playwrights, Natalie Sacks, Duncan Pflaster, Julianne Lavallee, and Charlotte Lang-Bush. The evening was facilitated by Associate Artistic Director, Chris Rivera.

Said one spectator: "As an audience member, I felt seen, heard, safe, angry, heartbroken, overjoyed, and so many other things. For the first time, I was allowed to be loud: to laugh, shout, make noise, take up space."

TTF continues this week with their sneak peek presentation of The Table Round, written by Emily C. A. Snyder, and featuring Jennifer Carter as Queen Guinevere. This feminist take on Arthurian myth will be presented on Wednesday, June 12 @ 7 PM as part of the Shakespeare Festival, and will receive a full developmental run in October 2019 at El Barrio Art Space.

Learn more at turntoflesh.org.



Before the show

Heather Sawyer as Medusa

Susan Ly as Cha Dae

Starr Kirkland as Beowulf Deborah Bjornsti as Grendel''s Mother

Lisa LaGrande as Janet

Jennifer Carter as Freya Laurel Andersen as Sexy Valkyrie

Heaven Stephens as Mbaba Mwana Waresa Jenna Zhu as Guan Yin Kelsie Jepsen as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel





