Photo Flash: The Shrill Collective Site-Specific Reimagining Of TRIFLES Has Opened

The Shrill Collective opened their site-specific, reimagined telling of a feminist classic this weekend at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Williamsburg (J/M/Z to Marcy Avenue). TRIFLES runs for 3 more performances this weekend (January 23, 24, 25 at 7:30PM) with benefits supporting The Lower Eastside Girls Club.

First performed in 1916, the one-act drama tells the story of two women faced with the decision of whether to uphold the law, or protect one of their own. Glaspell's compact and emotionally-charged work delivers a vivid portrait of rural life at the turn of the century, and brings the hardships silently borne by women to the forefront. The Shrill Collective expands upon the original text, interweaving folk music and giving voice to the play's unseen central figure, Minnie Wright.

The Shrill Collective is feminist, changemaking not for profit theatre collective based in New York City. www.TheShrillCollective.com. Tickets for TRIFLES are available online.





