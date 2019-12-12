Photo Flash: Take a Look at Photos From the U.S. Premiere of ONE GREEN BOTTLE at La Mama

La MaMa, in association with Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre and NODA・MAP, presents the U.S. Premiere of One Green Bottle from February 29 through March 8, 2020 at The Ellen Stewart Theatre, La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club, 66 E. 4th Street, NYC. Performances: Mon and Wed-Sat at 7pm, Sun at 5pm. Tickets are $35 ($30 for students and seniors) plus a $1 facility fee, and are available online at www.lamama.org, by phone at 212-352-3101.


An absurdist gender-bending farce, One Green Bottle artfully illustrates our current selfie society's relationship with consumerism and modern technology through one night in the life of a disordered family on the road to ruin: Bo, Boo and Pickle all have plans, but someone must stay home to care for their pregnant dog, Princess. Trivial disputes and slapstick mischief quickly morph into family feuds and also, possibly, to the end of the world.

Artistic Director of the Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre Hideki Noda - renowned Japanese playwright, director and performer - brings One Green Bottle to NYC after the 2018 London premiere. His critically acclaimed production of The Bee was presented in 2012 by Japan Society as part of the Under The Radar Festival.

One Green Bottle stars Hideki himself with Lilo Baur and Glyn Pritchard. The English translation is adapted by Will Sharpe and features music based on Japanese Noh and Kabuki traditions, performed by Genichiro Tanaka.

Photo Credit: Kishin Shinoyama and Helen Maybanks

Hideki Noda

Glyn Pritchard

Glyn Pritchard, Hideki Noda, Kathryn Hunter

Glyn Pritchard, Kathryn Hunter, Hideki Noda

Glyn Pritchard, Kathryn Hunter, Hideki Noda

Kathryn Hunter

Glyn Pritchard, Kathryn Hunter, Hideki Noda

Glyn Pritchard, Kathryn Hunter, Hideki Noda

Glyn Pritchard, Kathryn Hunter, Hideki Noda

Hideki Noda, Glyn Pritchard, Kathryn Hunter,

Hideki Noda, Kathryn Hunter, Glyn Pritchard

Hideki Noda, Kathryn Hunter,

Kathryn Hunter, Hideki Noda



