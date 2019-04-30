Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With The NY Premiere of THE ARCHBISHOP'S CEILING

Apr. 30, 2019  

Regeneration Theatre presents a rare Arthur Miller play never seen in New York City, The Archbishop's Ceiling.

Performing at Urban Stages, 259 West 30th Street, NYC. May 9 - 19 (Thursday - Saturday @ 7:00 p.m. and Sunday @ 2;00 p.m. with a special Monday showing (May 13) @ 7:00 p.m.) Regeneration.BrownPaperTickets.com.

Cast includes: Kristen Gehling, Levi Morger, Jon Spano, Michael Meth, Jessica Carollo; with Set Design by Ryan Godd; Lighting Design by Domino Mannheim; Stage Manager-Allison Hohman; Assistant Director-Marcus Gualberto. Production produced and directed by Barnaby Edwards.

Photo Credit: Marcus Gualberto.

